NCAA Championship Game capsule

No. 1 North Carolina (32-7) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (37-1)
▪ WHEN/WHERE: 8:19 p.m. Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
▪ TV/RADIO: CBS (Channels 5, 13); WHB (810 AM)
▪ WHAT TO WATCH: Gonzaga will try to become the first team to win the NCAA Tournament in its first Final Four appearance since Connecticut in 1999. The Zags also are bidding to become the fourth team in Division I history with 38 victories. … The Zags hold opponents to 36.5 percent shooting, which is the nation’s second-best mark. … Gonzaga scored 45 first-half points against a solid South Carolina defense while shooting 58 percent. … The Tar Heels, looking for their sixth NCAA title and coach Roy Williams’ third, are in their 11th national title game. North Carolina is 3-0 in title games when both teams are seeded No. 1 (1982 vs. Georgetown, 1993 vs. Michigan and 2005 vs. Illinois). … Gonzaga coach Mark Few has college basketball’s highest winning percentage (81.8) among active coaches. Williams (79.0) is second. … The Tar Heels lost in last year’s title game to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beating three-pointer.
▪ PREDICTION: North Carolina, 77-75
