Keep-away helps North Carolina close out Oregon in national semifinal

Cleaning up missed shots or free throws can sometimes be North Carolina’s biggest weapon.
The Tar Heels advanced to the national championship game with a 77-76 victory over Oregon on Saturday that was sealed on the offensive glass.
North Carolina attempted to stretch out the lead over the final 5 seconds at the free-throw line, but the Heels missed all four free-throw attempts.
No matter. North Carolina never lost possession because they controlled the boards twice. After Kennedy Meeks missed his second shot with 5.8 seconds remaining, Theo Pinson knocked the ball to teammate Joel Berry II.
Berry was fouled and his missed both shots with 4 seconds remaining. But Meeks controlled the second miss and the Ducks never had the ball with a chance for a dramatic victory.
“We are kicking ourselves because we have to make those free throws,” North Carolina’s Justin Jackson said. “But we’re moving on.”
North Carolina will meet Gonzaga, both No. 1 seeds, in Monday’s national championship game.
Somehow, Oregon got close after a miserable shooting game.
The Tar Heels’ lead was 77-71 when Tyler Dorsey, a hero of Oregon’s Midwest Regional triumph in Kansas City, bounced in a three-pointer with 44 seconds remaining, ending a run of eight straight misses for the Ducks from behind the arc. Oregon finished seven for 26 on threes for the game.
The Ducks got it back after a North Carolina miss, but instead of attempting a game-tying three, Oregon went inside and got a Keith Smith layup with 6 seconds remaining.
The game would seemingly be decided at the free-throw line. Instead, it swung because Oregon failed to box out North Carolina rebounders.
Now, the Tar Heels look to finish the deal.
A year ago, North Carolina lost a chance to win the national title in overtime when Villanova’s Kris Jenkins hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
On Saturday, North Carolina built its edge with its board strength and Justin Jackson.
The Tar Heels increased a three-point halftime lead early in the second half when Meeks stuck back a couple of misses. The Tar Heels entered the game leading the nation in rebounding margin, and Meeks dominated the offensive glass all night.
Meeks finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end.
“If it weren’t for Kennedy Meeks, we wouldn’t have been in the basketball game,” Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams said.
When Meeks wasn’t working on the boards, Jackson was dropping in three-pointers.
Jackson, the ACC player of the year, hit two three-pointers from the left corner in less than a minute and helped turn a three-point lead into a seven-point advantage. He finished with 22 points.
Back to Meeks. His layup with 8:32 remaining gave North Carolina its first double digit lead at 66-56.
At one point, Meeks and Jackson scored 21 straight points for the Tar Heels.
But Oregon, despite its shooting woes, wouldn’t go away. The Ducks stayed within striking distance at the free throw line, where they made 25 of 28.
The shooting heroes in the victory over Kansas, Dorsey and Dillon Brooks, combined to go five of 22 from the floor against North Carolina.
Brooks fouled out with about a minute remaining, leaving the Ducks without one of its top threats.
North Carolina felt good about its position at halftime, leading 39-36. The Tar Heels outscored the Ducks 17-6 to end the half, while getting outrebounded and shooting under 50 percent.
They never trailed in the second half but also never got a lead that seemed comfortable.
In the end, the Tar Heels had to sweat it out.
“We’re just happy to move on to the next game,” Jackson said.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments