Gonzaga holds off South Carolina’s comeback kids, advances to NCAA title game

The best second-half team in the NCAA Tournament nearly pulled off another remarkable rally.
But this time South Carolina came up just short, and Gonzaga, a 77-73 winner, will advance to the NCAA championship game on Monday night.
In a game against first-time Final Four programs, the Zags had to survive a final South Carolina push.
The Gamecocks trailed by three with 12.7 seconds remaining. The ball swung around to star Sindarius Thornwell, who figured to take the game-tying three-point attempt from in front of the South Carolina bench. But he didn’t get the chance.
Josh Perkins fouled him, sending Thornwell to the line with two shots with 3.5 seconds remaining. Thornwell, the Southeastern Conference player of the year, made the first free throw, then purposely missed the second and the rebound was corralled by Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, who had just entered the game for the first time in the second half.
Tillie swished both ends of the bonus with 2.2 seconds remaining.
South Carolina had only time to get off a half court heave from PJ Dozier, which banged off the backboard.
Earlier in the half, Gonzaga looked like a runaway winner. When Nigel Williams-Goss completed a three-point play with 11:35 remaining, Gonzaga’s lead had swelled to 65-51. The Gamecocks looked spent.
But throughout the tournament, South Carolina has come up big in the second half. How about 65 points after halftime against Duke in the second round?
It happened again. The Gamecocks scored the next 16 points, and when Rakym Felder buried two three throws with 7:06 remaining, South Carolina had its first lead of the half.
But there’s where the Gonzaga bigs took over. Zach Collins stepped out and hit perhaps the game’s biggest shot, a three-pointer that thudded off the backboard and dropped through.
That started a string of seven straight points, with 7-footer Przemek Karnowski getting the next two buckets, one on a pass from Collins, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
But with a chance to add to the lead, Collins was called for an offensive foul, and the Gamecocks worked their way back within striking distance in the final seconds.
Gonzaga appeared in control of the game at several junctures, including the end of first half. A three-pointer by Silas Melson didn’t beat the halftime buzzer, but that was one of the few things that didn’t go right for the Zags early.
The Zags opened a 45-36 lead, widening the margin in the final few minutes of an eventful first half.
Gonzaga scored the final seven points and wound up shooting 58 percent from the floor against the nation’s second-ranked team in defensive efficiency with Williams-Goss getting 12 of his 23 points before the break
The final minute pullaway occurred without Karnowski, who had left the game with about 5 minutes remaining after getting poked in the eye.
Karnowski crumbled to the floor, and the Gamecocks’ Justin McKie stuck a three-pointer to tie the game 31-31. The first to check on Karnowski was South Carolina coach Frank Martin.
Karnowski told a reporter that he couldn’t focus and remained on the bench, but he started the second half and continued to be difficult for South Carolina to handle.
Collins came off the bench to provide a spark with eight first-half points, six rebounds and a hard-nosed block of Hassani Gravett’s drive.
The pace kept South Carolina on its heels, but the Gamecocks had trailed in three of its four NCAA games, roaring back each time.
They made another attempt on Saturday but couldn’t finish the task.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments