Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams III is Mizzou’s Final Four connection

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four Pause

1:26 Oregon's Dana Altman on returning to the Midwest

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans

2:21 Lyric Washington-Gaw stared death in the face 'and gave it a raspberry'

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting