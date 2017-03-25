NCAA men’s basketball tournament previews, TV, tipoff times for March 26 Elite Eight games

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue Pause

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

2:53 Devonté Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

3:48 KU's Josh Jackson on facing Oregon: "There's a lot of similarities"

1:59 Bill Self: Elite Eight game is most difficult in NCAA Tournament

0:45 Frank Mason on staying fresh in NCAA Tournament

1:50 Frank Mason on KU-Oregon in Elite Eight: 'We want to get over that hump'

1:40 Landen Lucas on facing Oregon, where his dad played basketball

0:36 Lagerald Vick's 360 dunk: He planned it