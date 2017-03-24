Oregon's Dana Altman talks next opponent

Purdue's Caleb Swanigan and KU's Josh Jackson and Landen Lucas spoke during media availability on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Sprint Center in Kansas City. The Boilermakers and Jayhawks will play Thursday.
KU point guard Frank Mason and coach Bill Self spoke about the high school teacher who gave Mason a failing grade in high school, which led to him not qualifying to play at Towson. Mason attended prep school instead and eventually wound up at Kansas, where he is a national player of the year candidate.
Purdue coach Matt Painter comments on his Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament win over Iowa State, which beat Kansas earlier this season in Allen Fieldhouse, as Purdue prepares to face the Jayhawks in the Sweet 16 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.