NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional practices at the Sprint Center are open to the public

Wednesday will be a great day to take a long lunch. Or maybe a late lunch. Or, heck, just a half-day at work.
The NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional practices on Wednesday at the Sprint Center will be open to fans. Practices begin at noon, but doors at the Sprint Center will open at 11 a.m., and there is no cost to watch. Fans should enter through the Grand Boulevard entrance.
Here is the schedule:
Michigan: noon to 12:50 p.m.
Purdue: 1 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
Oregon: 2:10 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Kansas: 3:10 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The tournament games will be played Thursday. Michigan faces Oregon at 6:09 p.m., while KU will take on Purdue approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The broadcast team for the games at the Sprint Center will be Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner and Dana Jacobson.
And just to get you revved up for the fun, there was a photo of the Sprint Center’s court being assembled that was shared on Twitter.
Floor installation happening now at @SprintCenter for this week's @marchmadness Midwest Regional. We'll know the final teams soon. pic.twitter.com/9yXZFx2jqv— Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) March 19, 2017
