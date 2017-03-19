Baylor holds off Southern California, moves to Sweet 16

Baylor, a first-round upset loser each of the past two seasons, turned to a player who wasn’t part of those losses and is now headed to the Sweet 16.
Point guard Manu Lecomte sat out last season after transferring from Miami, Fla. He provided the biggest moments in the Bears’ 82-78 victory over Southern California on Sunday.
With Baylor trailing by two with 4:40 remaining, Lecomte hit a three-pointer at the top of the key and was fouled Elijah Stewart.
Lecomte hit the free throw for a 69-67 lead. That started a personal eight-point run for Lecomte, who quickly added two free throws and a layup.
Baylor never trailed after the flurry and will reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in coach Scott Drew’s career. Twice, the Bears reached the Elite Eight.
Third-seeded Baylor (27-7) led for most of the first half, but as it has done in its previous two NCAA Tournament victories, No. 11 seed Southern California battled back to take the lead.
This time, the comeback fell short.
Baylor got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Johnathan Motely before he fouled out. King McClure was the Bears’ early spark, hitting four of his five three-pointers before halftime.
The victory by Baylor gives the Big 12 three teams in the Sweet 16, with the Bears joining Kansas and West Virginia.
