Wichita studies Tulsa to prepare for next year’s NCAA Tournament

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia Pause

2:49 Josh Jackson to face Tom Izzo's Michigan State team that wanted him to be a Spartan

1:05 Landen Lucas explains adjustments to KU's practice schedule

1:10 Ten-month-old twins Landon and Lucas meet ... KU's Landen Lucas

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

0:35 KU players show off athletic ability with lob dunks in win over UC Davis

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

0:26 KU's Tyler Self says he didn't know score on his three-pointer

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'