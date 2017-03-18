NCAA Tournament game previews, tipoff times, TV channels for Sunday, March 19

Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 7 Michigan
Time/TV: 11:10 a.m. on CBS
What to watch: Louisville coach Rick Pitino said his team was playing against the Golden State Warriors after watching Michigan knock down 16 of 29 three-pointers against Oklahoma State. Wolverines needed all of them in a one-point victory. This is rematch of the 2013 national championship game won by the Cardinals.
Prediction: Michigan 77-74
At Tulsa, Okla.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan State
Time/TV: 4:15 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Spartans’ first-round victory over Miami was a remarkable turn of events as Michigan State trailed by 12 in the first half and won by 20. The Jayhawks cruised past UC Davis. Two of nation’s top freshmen, Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, go head to head.
Prediction: Kansas 75-69
At Sacramento, Calif.
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: The Rams were impressive winners over Creighton in the first round and play a swarming defense that could bother the Ducks. Oregon handled Iona in opener and seemed to handle well the loss of Chris Boucher, lost for the season with a torn ACL.
Prediction: Oregon 71-67
South Region
At Indianapolis
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Wichita State
Time/TV: about 1:40 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: Shockers fans won’t soon forget the previous meetings with Kentucky. Wichita State was undefeated and top-ranked but fell to the Wildcats in a 2014 second-round game. The seeds are somewhat reversed now. Can the Shockers get revenge? Kentucky missed 14 of 17 three-pointers in its first round victory over Northern Kentucky.
Prediction: Kentucky 78-76
At Greenville, S.C.
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Arkansas
Time/TV: 5:10 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: The Razorbacks like to play fast. So does North Carolina, and nobody does it better than the Tar Heels, who walloped Texas Southern 103-64 in the first round. Justin Jackson had five three-pointers to give him 95 for the season. One more and he sets the school’s single season record.
Prediction: North Carolina 95-81
At Sacramento, Calif.
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 6 Cincinnati
Time/TV: about 8:40 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: Bruins freshman guard Lonzo Ball bruised his right hip in the victory over Kent State but finished the game and is expected to play Sunday. UCLA will try to push the pace and the Bearcats are at their best when they control the tempo and use shot clock.
Prediction: UCLA 75-70
East Region
At Tulsa, Okla.
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 11 Southern California
Time/TV: about 6:45 p.m. on truTV
What to watch: The Trojans has overcome double digit deficits in both of its NCAA Tournament victories, Providence in the opening around and SMU in the first round. Baylor got 42 points from its bench in an 18-point victory over New Mexico State.
Prediction: Baylor 74-68
At Greenville, S.C.
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina
Time/TV: about 7:40 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: South Carolina gets to stay in state to meet the Blue Devils. The Gamecocks poured it on in the second half to run away from Marquette and have a difference-making player in Sindarius Thornwell. But South Carolina will need more than Thornwell to confront Jayson Tatum, Grayson Allen, Luke Kennard and the rest of the Blue Devils.
Prediction: Duke 80-72
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments