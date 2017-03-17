NCAA Tournament game previews, tipoff times, TV channels for Saturday, March 18

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.
No. 1 Villanova vs No. 8 Wisconsin
Time/TV: about 1:40 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Wildcats took more than a half to get going against Mount St. Mary’s before applying a strong finishing kick with Donte DiVincenzo netting 21. Nobody shot better on the tournament’s first day than Wisconsin’s Bronson Koenig, who dropped in a school-record eight three-pointers to help take down Virginia Tech.
Prediction: Villanova 78-71
At Orlando, Fla.
No. 4 Florida vs. No. 5 Virginia
Time/TV: about 7:40 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: The Cavaliers play great defense and like to control tempo, but they turned up the offense against UNC Wilmington in a 76-71 victory. Florida was a popular upset pick but pulled away from East Tennessee State in the second half with Devin Robinson scoring 24.
Prediction: Virginia 62-59
West Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.
No. 4 West Virginia vs No. 5 Notre Dame
Time/TV: 11:10 a.m. on CBS
What to watch: Both teams fought off upset bids in the first round with the Irish surviving a last-second attempt by Princeton and the Mountaineers never pulling away from Bucknell. Bonzie Colson had 18 for Notre Dame and will be focus of West Virginia defensive efforts. Notre Dame had only six turnovers in its opener. West Virginia will need to force more than that to win.
Prediction: Notre Dame 74-70
At Salt Lake City
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 8 Northwestern
Time/TV: 4:15 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Wildcats move on in their first NCAA Tournament appearance thanks to a gaffe by Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis, who grabbed Bryant McIntosh believing his team was down one instead of ahead. It took the Zags about 35 minutes to put away South Dakota State. Gonzaga played terrific defense in the 66-46 triumph.
Prediction: Gonzaga 68-63
At Orlando, Fla.
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 11 Xavier
Time/TV: 5:10 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: It wasn’t easy, but Florida State outlasted Florida Gulf Coast behind Dwayne Bacon’s 25. Trevon Bluiett had four three-pointers in the second half of Xavier’s victory over Maryland on his way to 21 points. Sean O’Mara had 18 off the bench but the front liner has his hands full against the Seminoles’ size.
Prediction: Florida State 80-76
At Salt Lake City
No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s
Time/TV: about 6:45 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: Saint Mary’s was one of the more impressive winners of the first day, opening a big lead on VCU before holding on for an eight-point victory behind Jock Landale’s 18 points and 13 rebounds. Freshmen Lauri Markkanen and Rawle Alkins combined for 40 points in Arizona’s victory over North Dakota.
Prediction: Arizona 82-74
Midwest Region
At Milwaukee
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Iowa State
Time/TV: about 8:40 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: The Boilermakers had lost their first NCAA game in each of the previous two years before knocking off Vermont on Thursday. Caleb Swanigan had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Iowa State jumped on Nevada early but couldn’t put away the Wolf Pack. Cyclones guard Monte Morris filled up the stats sheet with 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Prediction: Iowa State 84-80
South Region
At Milwaukee
No. 4 Butler vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee State
Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: Avery Woodson’s six three pointers accounted for all 18 of his points in Butler’s victory over Winthrop, and now the Bulldogs face another upset-minded team in Middle Tennessee State. For the second straight year, the Blue Raiders beat a Big Ten team in the first round, but unlike last year’s victory over Michigan State, Thursday’s triumph over Minnesota didn’t feel like an upset.
Prediction: Butler 77-68
