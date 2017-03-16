NCAA Tournament game previews, tipoff times, TV channels for Friday, March 17

East Region
At Tulsa, Okla.
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
Time/TV: 11:40 a.m. on truTV
What to watch: The Bears are looking to break a recent trend of first-round upset losses. Maybe they got that out of the way in the Big 12 Tournament after falling to Kansas State early. New Mexico State guard Ian Baker averages 16.2 points per game. The Aggies hope to break a nine-game NCAA Tournament losing streak.
Prediction: Baylor 80-68
No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 Southern California
Time/TV: about 2:10 p.m. on truTV
What to watch: The Trojans erased a 17-point deficit and defeated Providence in “First Four” game on Wednesday, avenging last year’s tournament loss to the Friars. USC got a boost from big man Nick Rakocevic, who scored nine points in 13 minutes. The Mustangs get their energy from Semi Ojeleye, the AAC player of the year who averages 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
Prediction: SMU 75-71
At Greenville, S.C.
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
Time/TV: 6:20 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: Troy won the Sun Belt tournament as the sixth seed. Some think Duke should have been a No. 1 seed after ripping through the ACC tournament. The Blue Devils have many scoring options but just as impressive is what Duke does on the defensive side. Opponents are shooting 29.5 percent on threes.
Prediction: Duke 91-62
No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
Time/TV: about 8:50 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: Guard Sindarius Thornwell does it all for the Gamecocks, and now he’ll be asked to reverse a trend. South Carolina has lost six of their last eight. But Gamecocks coach Frank Martin knows how to win in the tournament. His four K-State teams in the NCAA won at least one game. Marquette can score but ranks 267th in opponents’ field-goal defense.
Prediction: South Carolina 72-67
Midwest Region
At Tulsa, Okla.
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 UC Davis
Time/TV: 5:50 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: Freshman standout Josh Jackson returns to Kansas after sitting out the Big 12 tournament with a suspension. UC Davis, which outlasted North Carolina Central in a “First Four” game is coached by Jim Les. He was Bradley’s coach in 2006 when the Braves upset the Jayhawks in the first round.
Prediction: Kansas 88-67
No. 8 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 9 Michigan State
Time/TV: about 8:20 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: Coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes beat North Carolina and Duke this season and 6-6 guard Davon Reed averages 15 points per gmae. Michigan State played a brutal schedule early and wound up with an un-Tom Izzo-like 14 losses. Both teams played solid defense, and both coaches know how to win in the tournament.
Prediction: Miami 64-62
At Sacramento, Calif.
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona
Time/TV: 1 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: The Ducks’ seeding may have been impacted by loss of sixth man Chris Boucher, who tore his ACL in the Pac-12 tournament. Still, Oregon should be able to score on an Iona team that ranks 272nd nationally in points allowed. The Gaels are in the tournament for the second straight year after capturing the MAAC tournament.
Prediction: Oregon 92-84
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
Time/TV: about 3:30 p.m. on TBS
What to watch: The Blue Jays appeared headed for a monster season until Maurice Watson went down with a season-ending injury. They rely more on Marcus Foster and his 18.3 points per game. The Rams have won eight straight, including the Atlantic-10 tournament.
Prediction: Rhode Island 70-63
At Indianapolis
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 11:15 a.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Wolverines became one of the season’s best stories when they won the Big Ten tournament as the No. 8 seed after their team plane ran off the runway in Michigan. Derrick Walton was the tournament’s MVP. Oklahoma State has one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, led by guard Jawun Evans.
Prediction: Michigan 71-67
No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
Time/TV: about 1:45 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Cardinals challenge shots about as well as any team, and are led by All-ACC guard Donovan Mitchell. The Gamecocks were upset winners of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. They’re in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
Prediction: Louisville 75-55
South Region
At Greenville, S.C.
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: The Razorbacks dashed to the SEC tournament finals. They don’t turn teams over in vintage Coach Mike Anderson fashion but they shoot it well, 37 percent on threes. Seton Hall gets 32 points per game from Desi Rodriquez and Angel Delgado.
Prediction: Arkansas 74-72
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
Time/TV: about 3 p.m. on TNT
What to watch: The Tar Heels can be dominant. They have the nation’s top rebounding margin (13.0) and are led by ACC player of the year Justin Jackson. Mike Davis is back in the NCAA Tournament, this time with Texas Southern after taking Indiana and Alabama-Birmingham to the dance. This is his third appearance with the Tigers.
Prediction: North Carolina 105-75
At Sacramento, Calif.
No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State
Time/TV: 6:27 p.m. on truTV
What to watch: The Wildcats scored 95 in the “First Four” victory over Wake Forest, led by Wesley Iwundu’s 24 points, and are playing their best ball of the season. But Cincinnati plays rugged defense and are near the top nationally in scoring and field-goal defense.
Prediction: Kansas State 52-51
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State
Time/TV: about 8:57 p.m. on truTV
What to watch: The Golden Flashes won’t get pushed around. They rank second nationally in offensive rebounds. UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball puts up amazing numbers, averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The Bruins’ leading scorer, T.J. Leaf at 16.5 points, also is a freshman.
Prediction: UCLA 85-74
At Indianapolis
No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
Time/TV: 6:10 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: The Shockers may be the tournament’s most under-seeded team, and no coach sings the disrespect theme better than Gregg Marshall. Wichita State is balanced and terrific on the boards, Dayton, the Atlantic-10 regular-season winner, gets 16.2 points per game from guard Charles Cooke.
Prediction: Wichita State 76-70
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky
Time/TV: about 8:40 p.m. on CBS
What to watch: It’s a memorable draw for Northern Kentucky, in the tournament in its first year of eligibility after transitioning from Division II. The Norse went 9-21 last season, improving by 15 games. Wildcats freshmen stars Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo all get their first taste of the NCAA Tournament.
Prediction: Kentucky 90-67
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments