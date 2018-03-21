Graceland wins NAIA Men's Championship with overtime buzzer-beater

The Royal Way isn't just a saying, it's the title of a manual given to all the baseball team's players. Royals special assistant Rusty Kuntz explains the guidelines and expectations outlined in the book.
Lawrence scientist Syed A. Jamal was freed from jail Tuesday by a U.S. District Court judge in Kansas City pending the outcome of his deportation case. The Bangladeshi-born Jamal, 55, had been detained by ICE since his Jan. 24 arrest.
Kansas chemist Syed Jamal, who had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since his Jan. 24 arrest, was released from the Platte County jail and reunited with his family, pending the outcome of his deportation case.
Supporters of Syed Jamal arrive at the federal courthouse in Kansas City hoping a judge will free Syed Jamal who has been in custody since his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Jan. 24 in Lawrence, Kan.
Spectrum Sports KC went into its archives and found highlights of Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson from fifth and sixth grade, before they starred at Blue Valley Northwest High and got Loyola Chicago to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.