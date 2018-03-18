NAIA basketball semifinals feature a Louisiana vs. Iowa flavor

The 81st NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament semifinals will be a two-conference, two-state showdown on Monday night at Municipal Auditorium.
Graceland (Iowa), 27-10, of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, is making its first national tournament appearance and will face LSU Shreveport, 30-4, of the Red River Athletic Conference, at 6 p.m.
That will be followed by William Penn (Iowa), 30-4, of the Heart of America taking on LSU Alexandria, 28-7, of the Red River.
The championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Graceland, which won the Heart of America postseason tournament, was seeded fifth in its bracket, but began the tournament with a bang, eliminating defending champion Texas Wesleyan.
Will Nelson of Raytown High School had 13 points and 13 rebounds in a second-round win over Langston (Okla.), and scored 20 points in Saturday’s 86-82 quarterfinal win over Montana Western.
While Graceland, located 116 miles from Kansas City, is a tournament newcomer, the other three semifinalists are veterans with something to prove.
LSU Shreveport, a top seed in its bracket, was a semifinalist in 2013 but lost first-round matchups in each of the last four years. The Pilots are led by one of the most dynamic players in the tournament, guard Stevie Clark, whose three-pointer with 2 seconds left beat Dillard (La.) in the second round, and who scored a tournament-most 34 points in Saturday’s 71-66 quarterfinal win over Wayland Baptist. Clark, a transfer from Oakland University, is averaging 28 points per game in the tournament.
LSU Alexandria’s bid for a perfect season ended in a 65-63 loss to Life (Ga.) University in last year’s semifinals. The fourth-seeded Generals are led by guard Jordin Williams, who has scored at least 20 points in each tournament game and has scored 20 or more in 19 games this season.
Top-seeded William Penn, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, also lost in last year’s semifinals, an 83-82 defeat to Texas Wesleyan. The Statesmen, still mourning the stabbing death of teammate Marquis Todd in the midst of the conference tournament, scored a season low 68 points in each of their first two wins in Kansas City before exploding for an 89-76 win over Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) in the semifinals.
“This is as well as we have played in a while,” Statesmen coach John Henry said. “Everyone knows what we have been through, and while we will never forget Marquis, we finally played with clear minds and hearts. We finally looked like we came to play ball and had a huge weight off our shoulders.”
