No. 1 seed LSU Shreveport survives in second round of NAIA men's tournament

Stevie Clark's three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left helped LSU Shreveport escape with a 70-67 victory over Dillard (La.) in the second round of the NAIA Division I Tournament on Friday at Municipal Auditorium.
Clark scored 27 points and had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Pilots (29-4), the No. 1 seed in the Liston Bracket.
LSU Shreveport was 1 of 18 from three-point range before Clark's game-winner.
No. 5 seed Dillard (21-10) tied the game at 67-67 with 17 seconds left on the clock.
Never miss a local story.
Forward Joshua Simmons had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Bleu Devils, the No. 5 seed.
Graceland (Iowa) 67, Langston (Okla.) 59
Graceland advanced to the quarterfinals in its first trip to the NAIA Division I Tournament.
The Yellowjackets (26-10), the No. 5 seed in the Duer Bracket, were led by LT Davis, who made six three-pointers and tied a season-high with 29 points.
Kevin Booze led eighth-seeded Langston (21-12) with 13 points.
Georgetown (Ky.) 91, Oklahoma City 83
Georgetown extended its annual stay in Kansas City with a second-round victory over Oklahoma City.
The Tigers (27-6) have been in the tournament for a record 37 consecutive seasons. Georgetown is the No. 3 seed in the Naismith Bracket, and Oklahoma City is the second seed.
Georgetown's Shadell Millinghaus led all scorers with 28 points and added eight rebounds and four steals.
Ridell Camidge hit four three-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Stars (24-9).
LSU Alexandria 98, Peru State 77
LSU Alexandria, the No. 4 seed in the Naismith Bracket, made 55 percent of its shots in its win over eight-seeded Peru State (Neb.).
The Generals (27-7) were led by Brandon Moss, who scored 26 points. Jordin Williams added 20 points for LSU Alexandria.
LJ Westbrook scored 17 points for Peru State (22-14).
Wayland Baptist (Texas) 65, Life (Ga.) 43
Wayland Baptist, the No. 7 seed in the Liston Bracket, allowed just 16 second-half points in its victory over sixth-seeded Life.
Trevonta Robertson scored 22 points for the Pioneers (25-9).
Ivan Benkovic came off the bench and led the Running Eagles (21-12) with nine points.
Montana Western 75, Campbellsville (Ky.) 72
Montana Western closed out its victory over Campbellsville with a 6-0 run.
Brandon Jones scored 22 points for the Bulldogs (27-7), who are the No. 3 seed in the Duer Bracket.
Hagen Tyler had a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (24-10), the No. 7 seed.
William Penn (Iowa) 68, Dalton State (Ga.)
It went to overtime, but William Penn, the No. 1 seed in the Cramer Bracket, managed to hold off No. 4 seed Dalton State.
Corbin Medley scored 14 points, and JC Washington added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Statesmen (29-4).
Mon'Darius Black scored 17 points for the Roadrunners (25-9).
Comments