Columbia College upset in first round of NAIA tournament

Columbia College was upset in the first round of the NAIA men's basketball tournament on Friday at Municipal Auditorium.
Columbia, the No. 2 seed in the Duer Bracket, fell to seventh-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) 75-66.
Columbia, which had entered the NAIA tournament as the automatic bid from the American Midwest Conference, finished its season at 27-5.
The Cougars were down 31-30 at the half, but Campbellsville, took charge in the second half. The Tigers shot 56.5 percent from the field in the second half and limited Columbia to 35.4 percent shooting for the game.
Adam Mennemeyer scored a game-high 19 points for Columbia. Mennemeyer also pulled down six rebounds.
Langston (Okla.) 63, Pikeville (Ky.) 61
James Morris hit a shot from just inside the three-point line with 1 second left that gave No. 8 seed Langston the victory over top-seeded Pikeville in another upset in the Duer Bracket. Morris' winning shot hit the rim twice before falling through.
Brandon Eboigbodin finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for Langston.
Dalton State (Ga.) 62, Cumberlands (Ky.) 60
Senior guard Benat Hevia hit two free throws with 4.7 seconds left, giving Dalton State a victory over Cumberlands in the Cramer Bracket.
Carnilious Simmons had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Roadrunners (25-8). Will Gary scored 16 points for the Patriots (21-10).
Montana Western 105, SAGU (Texas) 96
Six players scored in double figures for No. 3 seed Montana Western in its win over SAGU in the Liston Bracket.
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly led the way for the Bulldogs (26-7) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Montana State's Don Robinson scored 21 points, including 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Reserve Joshua Swearingin led the Lions (24-10) with 25 points.
Carroll (Mont.) 61, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 53
Ryan Imhoff scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in No. 2 seed Carroll's victory over Lindsey Wilson in the Cramer Bracket.
The Saints (27-5) held the Blue Raiders to 36.5 percent shooting from the field. Bryan Wallace scored 14 points for Lindsey Wilson (24-8).
Graceland (Iowa) 70, Texas Wesleyan 61
Branden Jenkins scored 30 points for No. 4 seed Texas Wesleyan, but fifth-seeded Graceland was still able to establish control in the second half.
Graceland won this one on the boards, outrebounding Texas Wesleyan 47-34. Graceland had 20 offensive rebounds. Jeremy Deemer had six of those offensive rebounds, 11 overall, and finished with a team-high 17 points.
William Penn (Iowa) 68, Science & Arts (Okla.) 63
Top-seeded William Penn held on for the victory over No. 8 Science & Arts in the Cramer Bracket.
Aakim Saintil led the way for William Penn with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
