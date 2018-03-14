Central Methodist falls in opening round of NAIA men's tournament

Central Methodist, the No. 2 seed in the Liston Bracket, made an early exit from the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium.
Poor shooting proved costly to the Eagles (27-6) in their 68-44 loss to Wayland Baptist (Texas). Central Methodist hit only 30.2 percent of its shots, including just 22.2 percent in the second half.
Terrance Bush, with 15 points, was the only Central Methodist player in double figures.
Trevonta Robertson led Wayland Baptist (24-9) with 23 points.
LSU Shreveport 72, Harris-Stowe 63
Stevie Clark scored 23 points for LSU Shreveport (28-4), the No. 1 seed in the Liston Bracket, in its win over Harris-Stowe (Mo.).
Nate Rigmaiden scored 18 points for Harris-Stowe (23-11).
Oklahoma City 62, Xavier 50
Oklahoma City, the No. 2 seed in the Naismith Bracket, pulled away in the last 5 minutes of its win over Xavier (La.).
Samuel Williams scored 14 points for Oklahoma City (24-8).
Xavier (24-9) was led by Jalen David's 16 points.
Georgetown 79, Central Baptist 74
Georgetown guard Shadell Millinghaus led all scorers with 34 points in a win over Central Baptist (Ark.).
Georgetown (26-6) finished the first half on an 11-2 run and took a 39-29 halftime lead.
Victor Dukes and Percell Washington each scored 20 points for Central Baptist (21-9).
LSU Alexandria 77, Lewis-Clark State 71
LSU Alexandria advanced to the second round for the third straight year with its win over Lewis-Clark State.
Guard Jordin Williams scored 23 points for the Generals (26-7), the 17th time this season he has scored 20 or more points.
Guard Dana Abe came off the bench and led Lewis-Clark State (23-10) with 21 points.
Life 68, William Carey 67
Life (Ga.) led by as many as 16 points in the first half but had to hold on for its win over William Carey (Miss.).
Undra Mitchem finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for Life (21-11).
Jamarri Johnson came off the bench and led William Carey (25-6) with 21 points.
