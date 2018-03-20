Graceland wins first NAIA basketball championship with an overtime buzzer-beater

The final seconds of overtime ticked down, and Graceland University’s LT Davis, a defender in his face, slid a pass to Justin Harley, who had only one option standing 20 feet from the basket.
Shoot.
Swish.
Just like that, Harley’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave Graceland an 83-80 victory over LSU Alexandria for the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament championship Tuesday night at Municipal Auditorium.
Graceland, playing in its first NAIA Tournament, claimed the first championship by a Heart of America Athletic Conference school in front of a frenzied crowd of 6,377 fans, the largest attendance since the tournament returned to Municipal in 2002.
Though Harley, a 6-foot-5 junior, had made just 16 three-pointers entering the tournament, there was no doubt in his mind that he’d make this one.
“We needed a shot,” he said, “So I shot it. The clock was going down, He passed it to me. So I had to.”
Graceland, 29-10, was led by Will Nelson, a junior forward from Raytown High School, who scored a career-best 30 points with a team high 12 rebounds; and Davis, the tournament MVP, who scored 22 points with six assists, none bigger than his pass to Harley, who scored 10 points Tuesday.
“LT Davis has won three national championships in his career,” said second-year Graceland coach Craig Doty, who brought Davis and guard Dalton Payton with him to the Lamoni, Iowa, school from Rock Valley (Ill.) College, where they won national titles in 2014 and 2016.
“And you saw, late in the game, he drew the defense, and he found a wide-open man and freed a shot for Justin, who made a magnificent shot. And that’s the sense of a leader, a champion, a winner. That’s LT, that’s Justin, that’s our entire team.”
And especially Nelson, who hit rainbow three-pointers, finished fast breaks and finally clipped the nets in his hometown of Kansas City.
“That guy is incredible,” Harley said. “I didn’t think there was a guy on our team who works harder than me, and that man, he doesn’t stop. His motor is 130 miles per hour all the time.”
Nelson, who scored 20-plus points in each of the last three games, opened the overtime with a three-pointer, and his back-door cut and layup with 43 seconds left in overtime gave the Yellowjackets an 80-78 lead.
But two free throws with 18.5 seconds left by LSU Alexandria’s Jordin Williams, who led his team with 31 points, tied the game at 80-80, setting the stage for Harley’s heroics.
The defeat was especially painful for LSU Alexandria, 29-8, which is in its fourth season as an NAIA Division I program. The Generals lost in the first round of its inaugural tournament in 2015, reached the second round in 2016 and, despite a 34-0 record, lost in the semifinals 65-63 to Life (Ga.) last year.
“We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch to put it away,” said Generals coach Larry Cordaro. “We fought back. Credit our players … down double digits. Graceland seemed like a Cinderella team. Almost like it was destined for them to hit that three. I hated for our seniors to come this far …
“I personally think we’re the better team, but tonight they had the better game.”
Graceland was picked fifth in the Heart of America preseason poll, but has gone 19-2 since Jan. 17 and won its last 11 games, leading to the school’s finest athletic moment since former Graceland track and field star Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics.
“Quite a college basketball game,” said Doty. “This is the kind of environment everyone wants to be a part of. Players, fans and coaches.”
