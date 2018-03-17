March Madness reaches annual NAIA tournament at KC's Municipal Auditorium

March Madness is in full effect across the country this weekend. Kansas City included.
The NAIA Division I men's basketball tournament is in full tilt at Municipal Auditorium, where the nation's top smaller-school programs are competing for a national championship of their own. This is the 81st tournament in the history of the NAIA, and the 73rd in KC (Municipal has played host to 54 of those tourneys, with the other 19 taking place at Kemper Arena).
In Saturday's early game, the first of four national quarterfinals, LSU Alexandria defeated Georgetown (Ky.) 87-66 to become the first team to clinch a spot in the 2018 tournament's final four.
The score was close at halftime, with the Generals leading 40-36. But a second-half run built LSU Alexandria's lead to double digits, and the Generals stayed in control the rest of the way.
William Claiborne had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Jordan Williams also scored 20 for LSU Alexandria, 28-7, while Troy Steward led Georgetown, 27-7, with 16.
Traveling 662 miles to Kansas City, some of the LSU Alexandria faithful flew into town; others made the 10-plus-hour road trip.
For Jason Bell of Alexandria, coming to Municipal was a journey he relished.
“While we come here to support our team," he said, "I definitely enjoy coming to Kansas City. I like to talk to fans of the other teams here, and we all agree that Kansas City is a great place for this tournament.”
His team had already marked its spot in one of Monday’s semifinal games, but Bell planned to catch all the rest of the action on Saturday, too — that included the NAIA's annual slam-dunk and three-point contests, which were staged between the day's second and third games.
“For all the fans here, these teams are such a big part of the community,” Bell said. “These are decent size cities, but we don’t have professional teams and stuff like that.
"It’s such a cool environment here: just a lot of people who all share a passion for basketball. If anyone in the area still has basketball fever after this weekend, I would recommend coming to the games Monday night. The atmosphere will be awesome.”
After the tourney's traditional day off Sunday, the semifinals tip off at 6 p.m. Monday, with the second game to follow. The championship will be Tuesday night at 7, televised via live-stream on ESPN3.
In Saturday's other quarterfinals:
LSU Shreveport 71, Wayland (Texas) Baptist 66: Stevie Clark scored 34 points and D.J. Clayton added 15 points and 12 rebounds as LSU Shreveport, 30-4, became the second school in the LSU system to advance to the semifinals. Samuel Kalwanyi led four players in double figures for Wayland, 25-6, scoring 19 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.
Graceland (Iowa) 86, Montana Western 82: No. 5 seed Graceland had a 43-27 lead at the half and then held on despite No. 3 seed Montana Western's 55-point second half. LT Davis had 23 points for Graceland, while Jeremy Deemer poured in 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Montana Western's Dom Robinson had game highs of 26 points and seven assists. Graceland will face LSU Shreveport in the semis at 6 p.m. on Monday.
William Penn (Iowa) 89, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 76: William Penn's victory makes it an all Iowa-Louisiana final four. Top-seeded William Penn will face No. 4 seed LSU Alexandria in the second semifinal on Monday night. Both teams were in the final four last year but lost in the semis. JC Washington had 17 points and 10 rebounds for William Penn in Saturday's quarterfinal as William Penn outrebounded Our Lady of the Lake 47-30.
