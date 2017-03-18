Former Missouri Tiger Torren Jones leads William Penn into NAIA semifinals

It’s one thing to get a second chance. Or even a third.
William Penn (Iowa) University’s Torren Jones is working on his fourth chance at his fourth school in as many years. And it just may culminate in NAIA player of the year honors and a national championship.
Jones, a 6-9 senior forward who began his college career at Missouri, has powered the Statesmen to the NAIA Tournament’s semifinals. William Penn staged a come-from-behind, 84-80 victory over Langston (Okla.) University in Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium.
“He’s a special player,” said Statesmen coach John Henry after Jones scored 22 points with 16 rebounds despite missing much of the first half because of foul trouble. “We’re blessed to have him. He’s been no problem all year. He’s a great teammate, fun to be around. He doesn’t like officiating very much, but we think we have it under control at the right time.”
Jones was an energetic, physical force as a freshman at Missouri, where he appeared in 30 games and averaged 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 8 minutes per game, including an 11-rebound game at Auburn.
But in the spring of 2014, Jones was dismissed from the team by incoming coach Kim Anderson for violating undisclosed team rules.
Jones spent a year of purgatory in junior college at Midland (Texas) before resurfacing last season at Fresno State, where he started 17 games and averaged 10.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for a Bulldogs team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. But he was booted from the program last April for more violations of team rules.
That led him to William Penn, where he has led a second-year Division I program to a 33-3 record by averaging 19.9 points and 11.8 rebounds, with a nation-leading 27 double-doubles.
“Young mistakes,” Jones said of his washing out at Missouri and Fresno State. “Just being young, in that spotlight, I didn’t know how to handle it well. A couple of things went a little bumpy, and I fell off the track, you can say.
“I wasn’t focused as much as I should have been. And that messed up my opportunity at Fresno … so luckily, God blessed me with an opportunity to play at William Penn and gave me a good team and we’re doing our thing.”
Henry didn’t think twice about extending an opportunity to Jones, who was accompanied to William Penn by another Fresno State transfer, guard Lionel Ellison, who was looking for more playing time.
“Torren had some personal issues but we worked them out, and everybody deserves a second or third chance, and that’s what we have allowed him to do,” Henry said. “Every young man makes mistakes. I know I did … you probably did, too. Who are we to say after a mistake or two … we throw them away? Give them a chance. It helps he has talent. I’m not going to lie … but he’s been golden for us, and I’m glad we did it.”
So far in the NAIA tournament, Jones has averaged 27.3 points and 16.0 rebounds in three games, including a season-best 36 points in a second-round win over Westmont (Calif) College.
He still keeps tabs from afar on his former NCAA programs, but isn’t looking back.
“Most of my friends at Fresno and Mizzou, they’re not playing in tournaments or in postseason games,” Jones said. “I’m in the postseason right now, and I’m doing well. That’s what matters. This is a fourth chance, and I’m making the best of it.”
