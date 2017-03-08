KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

KU coach Bill Self spoke Wednesday after the Jayhawks practice at the Sprint Center about suspending freshman Josh Jackson for KU's first game in the Big 12 Tournament. Jackson was cited for backing into a parked car and for not leaving his information at the scene.
Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Big 12 Tournament

Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

A portion of Grand Boulevard near 14th Street was closed as members of the University of Kansas Army ROTC worked Monday to move a special outdoor floor into position outside the Sprint Center. The Big 12 men's basketball tournament runs March 8-11.

Sports Videos