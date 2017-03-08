KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

KU Basketball Photos & Videos
More Videos
A portion of Grand Boulevard near 14th Street was closed as members of the University of Kansas Army ROTC worked Monday to move a special outdoor floor into position outside the Sprint Center. The Big 12 men's basketball tournament runs March 8-11.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Monday about senior point guard Frank Mason winning the coaches' Big 12 player of the year award. Mason was later announced as the Associated Press' Big 12 player of the year. Self won the coach of the year award.
KU's Frank Mason spoke Monday about winning the Big 12 player of the year award and about the Jayhawks expectations' in postseason play.
Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore, who cover KU sports for The Kansas City Star, discuss the upcoming tournament season for Kansas basketball.
Self was responding to a question about the Jayhawks being “bombarded with things that were not related to basketball” while the Big 12 Conference race was still in question.
KU senior Landen Lucas spoke Thursday about his senior season and the Jayhawks' final regular-season game Saturday at Oklahoma State.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about his squad as the Jayhawks head into their last regular season game Saturday at OSU.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about the Jayhawks final regular season game Saturday at Oklahoma State.
KU senior point man Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech to a packed Allen Fieldhouse after the Jayhawks beat OU 73-63.