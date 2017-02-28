KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

KU Basketball Photos & Videos
KU celebrated Senior Night with a 73-63 come-from-behind win over Oklahoma Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas guard Frank Mason said he doesn't think about individual honors, just making KU better.
KU coach Bill Self said he hopes guard Frank Mason can land a national player of the year award.
Kansas coach Bill Self talks about his team's 13-year Big 12 title streak and when it will potentially end following KU's victory over Texas on Feb. 25, 2017.
After Josh Jackson was charged with misdemeanor property damage Friday, here's a summary of recent events involving the KU men's basketball team and McCarthy Hall, where the players reside on campus.
KU beat TCU Wednesday night to clinch at least a tie for their 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title.
Former University of Kansas basketball star and Kansas City native Brandon Rush had his jersey retired at halftime of Wednesday's game between Kansas and TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU beat reporter Jesse Newell recapped the Jayhawks' home victory over TCU on Feb. 22, 2017, on Facebook Live. With the win, KU clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship.
A look at how coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks matched UCLA’s record of 13 consecutive conference titles
KU freshman Mitch Lightfoot talked Tuesday about the Jayhawks conference title run, his progress this season and playing TCU Wednesday night.