More Videos

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

4:48 Watch KU's Landen Lucas deliver Senior Night speech

11:16 Analysis: Kansas 73, Oklahoma 63

0:50 Bill Self: Players thinking they can 'flip a switch' is a bad trait

4:02 Watch KU senior Tyler Self's full Senior Night speech

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

1:26 Bill Self on Frank Mason after Senior Night win: 'He's an amazing kid'

0:45 Bill Self says Big 12 streak will end someday ... but he hopes not for a while

13:24 Analysis: Kansas 77, Texas 67

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'