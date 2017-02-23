Photo gallery: Kansas 87, TCU 68

Kansas coach Bill Self embraces his son Tyler after the Jayhawks clinched their 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title, with a 87-68 win over TCU Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU senior Frank Mason and the rest of the Kansas Jayhawks got to celebrate their 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title Wednesday night, with a 87-68 win over TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach bill Self embraces Josh Jackson after the Jayhawks clinched their 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title, after they beat TCU 87-68 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach Bill Self is congratualted by fans as he walks off the Allen Fieldhouse floor after the Jayhawks clinched their 13th consecutive Big 12 Conference title with a 87-68 win over TCU Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU senior Tyler Self (left) got to hand his father, KU head coach Bill Self the Big 12 championship trophy, after the Jayhawks beat TCU, 87-68 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse..
The KU starters got to cheer on the reserves as the Jayhawks put away TCU 87-68 Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham ended his shooting slump Wednesday night in the Jayhawks 87-68 win over TCU. He celebrated canning a three-pointer during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
Former KU great Brandon Rush (right) shakes hand with KU coach Bill Self as he heads to the locker room at halftime of Wednesday night’s game against TCU. Rush had his jersey retired during a halftime ceremony.
Former KU great Brandon Rush, who was a member of the 2008 NCAA National Championship team, gave thanks to members of his family, friends, coaches, fans and faculty, during a halftime ceremony Wednesday night where his jersey was retired and hung along with other greats on the south wall of Allen Fieldhouse.
JaRon Rush and Kareem Rush, brothers of Brandon Rush, take pictures during Wednesday night's halftime ceremony at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk cans a three-pointer over TCU's Kenrich Williams during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
KU's Carlton Bragg throws down a two-hand follow dunk during the first half of Wednesday night's game against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Lagerald Vick shoots over TCU's Alex Robinson during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
KU's Frank Mason drives between a pair of TCU defenders during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
KU's Devonte' Graham blocks a shot by TCU's Karviar Shepherd during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
After blocking this shot by TCU's Desmond Bane, KU's Josh Jackson came down and twisted his ankle. He left the court, but returned during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
KU's Josh Jackson rips one of his team-high 11 rebounds away from TCU's Brandon Parrish during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk drives by TCU's Kenrich Williams during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat TCU, 87-68.
