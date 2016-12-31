Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU

KU Basketball Photos & Videos
The KU Jayhawks basketball team hosted hundreds of kids Tuesday at their annual holiday clinic.
KU beat reporter Jesse Newell was live on Facebook to recap the Jayhawks' 71-53 victory over UNLV on Thursday night.
Kansas coach Bill Self was happy with his team's defense and rebounding but not its second-half performance in a 71-53 victory over UNLV.
KU coach Bill Self on Tuesday spoke about Josh Jackson continued improvement and previewed the Jayhawks' game at UNLV.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self talked about the Jayhawks' game Saturday night against Davidson.
The Kansas men's basketball team, for the 20th straight year, made a trip to Walmart to shop for 15 less-fortunate families in Lawrence. Money for the charity outing comes from the Roundball Club and coach Bill Self's Assists Foundation.
KU guard Devonte' Graham spoke Thursday about the responsibility and expectations of playing basketball for the Jayhawks. Freshman Udoka Azubuike also spoke about his development this season.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about Carlton Bragg and the charges against him being dismissed.
KU coach Bill Self talks about win over Nebraska and Carlton Bragg Jr. sitting out after being charged with battery.
KU senior Landen Lucas talks about his early season struggles and turning things around.