KU coach Bill Self previews Big 12 season & the streak

KU coach Bill Self on Tuesday spoke about Josh Jackson continued improvement and previewed the Jayhawks' game at UNLV.
KU basketball reporters Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore recap a hectic wek for the Jayhawks and preview KU's matchup with Davidson.
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self talked about the Jayhawks' game Saturday night against Davidson.
The Kansas men's basketball team, for the 20th straight year, made a trip to Walmart to shop for 15 less-fortunate families in Lawrence. Money for the charity outing comes from the Roundball Club and coach Bill Self's Assists Foundation.
KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about Carlton Bragg and the charges against him being dismissed.
KU coach Bill Self talks about win over Nebraska and Carlton Bragg Jr. sitting out after being charged with battery.
KU senior Landen Lucas talks about his early season struggles and turning things around.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self talked about the development of freshman Josh Jackson this season, including his shooting, aggressiveness and desire to be coached.
KU coach Bill Self got his 600th win Tuesday night when his Jayhawks beat UMKC 105-62.
KU men's basketball coach Bill Self spoke about going for his 600th win Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.