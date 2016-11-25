Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait

KU Basketball Photos & Videos
Kansas Jayhawks basketball coach Bill Self said his team's 11,000-mile road trip to start the season might have been too long. He spoke to reporters on Nov. 17, 2016 before KU faced Siena.
KU's Josh Jackson says the Jayhawks first two basketball games of the season might not wind up meaning much, even though Kansas beat No. 1 Duke on Tuesday.
KU coach Bill Self talks about the game-winning play and Josh Jackson following the Jayhawks' 77-75 victory over Duke.
KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke on Nov. 15, 2016.
From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse.
KU basketball players went on a tour of the USS Chafee missile destroyer on Wednesday at Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. KU plays Indiana in the Armed Forces Classic on Friday.
Kansas coach Bill Self talks about the Presidential election after arriving at the the hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, at around 5:30 p.m. Hawaii time (9:30 Central).
KU basketball coach Bill Self says he doesn't believe his team will be affected much by the time difference after the team's trip to Hawaii.
Coach Bill Self talks about Kansas' 104-62 win over Emporia State, the Jayhawks' final exhibition game before the start of the regular season Friday night against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson said he was nervous before his first home game, an exhibition against Washburn on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. He sought advice from teammate Frank Mason to calm his jitters.