More than 13,000 people attended Wednesday's open practice for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. KU plays Thursday against Penn at 1 p.m. Jaime Green
More than 13,000 people attended Wednesday's open practice for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. KU plays Thursday against Penn at 1 p.m. Jaime Green

KU Basketball News

What Vegas says about KU, MU and K-State’s chances in the NCAA Tournament

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 02:17 PM

Kansas secured a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament for the eighth time in coach Bill Self’s 15 seasons with the program.

It hasn’t been the best indicator of postseason success — the Jayhawks have reached the Final Four only once in the past seven times they've earned one of the four top seeds.

The Vegas oddsmakers aren’t expecting the recent history to change. Kansas has only the seventh-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament, at 14-1, according to Bovada. It has just the third best odds to win the Midwest Regional and make the Final Four, narrowly trailing both Duke and Michigan State, the second and third seeds in the Midwest respectively. KU opens with Penn at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wichita.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Pause
KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw 100

KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament 135

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it' 23

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it'

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament 521

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today' 34

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today'

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific' 129

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific'

De Sousa on Konate: 'Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'' 56

De Sousa on Konate: "Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'"

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship 29

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament 27

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament

KU coach Bill Self discusses whether Udoka Azubuike will play against Penn in the NCAA Tournament and how the Quakers will defend the Jayhawks. Chris FickettThe Kansas City Star

Missouri, seeded eighth in the West Regional, is sitting at 55-1 to win its first NCAA title. The Tigers are a 1-point underdog against Florida State at 8:50 p.m. Friday in Nashville. They are 15-1 to win the regional and head to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Kansas State is listed at 400-1 to win the NCAA championship. The ninth-seeded Wildcats are 75-1 to come out of the South Regional. They face Creighton at 5:50 p.m. Friday in Charlotte, where Creighton is a 1 1/2-point favorite.

Virginia and Villanova are the favorites to win the tournament at 6-1. The projected Final Four teams, according to the Bovada odds, are Villanova (East), Duke (Midwest), Virginia (South) and North Carolina (West).

More Videos

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Pause
KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw 100

KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament 135

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it' 23

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it'

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament 521

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today' 34

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today'

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific' 129

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific'

De Sousa on Konate: 'Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'' 56

De Sousa on Konate: "Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'"

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship 29

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament 27

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament

Beyond buzzer-beaters and bracket-busters, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is big business. This is a look at some of the numbers—and dollars—surrounding March Madness. Ali Rizvi and Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket 263

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

Pause
KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw 100

KU seniors Devonte’ Graham and Svi Myhailiuk on the Jayhawks NCAA draw

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament 135

KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it' 23

KU’s Silvio De Sousa: 'It's a great feeling. I can't describe it'

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament 521

KU postgame wrapup from the Big 12 Tournament

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today' 34

Devonté Graham on Silvio De Sousa: 'He played great today'

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific' 129

Kansas coach Bill Self after winning Big 12 Tournament: 'Today we were terrific'

De Sousa on Konate: 'Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'' 56

De Sousa on Konate: "Once he dunked that ball, I said, 'Oh, it's not going to happen again'"

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship 29

Confetti drops on Jayhawks as they celebrate Big 12 Tournament championship

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament 27

Malik Newman talks about on being in 'the zone' at Big 12 Tournament

KU analysis: 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket

View More Video