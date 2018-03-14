What Vegas says about KU, MU and K-State’s chances in the NCAA Tournament

Kansas secured a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA tournament for the eighth time in coach Bill Self’s 15 seasons with the program.
It hasn’t been the best indicator of postseason success — the Jayhawks have reached the Final Four only once in the past seven times they've earned one of the four top seeds.
The Vegas oddsmakers aren’t expecting the recent history to change. Kansas has only the seventh-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament, at 14-1, according to Bovada. It has just the third best odds to win the Midwest Regional and make the Final Four, narrowly trailing both Duke and Michigan State, the second and third seeds in the Midwest respectively. KU opens with Penn at 1 p.m. Thursday in Wichita.
Missouri, seeded eighth in the West Regional, is sitting at 55-1 to win its first NCAA title. The Tigers are a 1-point underdog against Florida State at 8:50 p.m. Friday in Nashville. They are 15-1 to win the regional and head to the Final Four in San Antonio.
Kansas State is listed at 400-1 to win the NCAA championship. The ninth-seeded Wildcats are 75-1 to come out of the South Regional. They face Creighton at 5:50 p.m. Friday in Charlotte, where Creighton is a 1 1/2-point favorite.
Virginia and Villanova are the favorites to win the tournament at 6-1. The projected Final Four teams, according to the Bovada odds, are Villanova (East), Duke (Midwest), Virginia (South) and North Carolina (West).
