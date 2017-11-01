KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks blowout win over Pitt State

The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Kansas director of basketball operations Brennan Bechard hit the shot in consecutive years for students Jerrod Martin Castro of Topeka and Jordan Stiers of Independence, Mo., making each student $10,000 richer during Late Night in the Phog in Lawrence.
KU basketball coach Bill Self wore his Hall of Fame orange jacket at Thursday's news conference in Springfield, Mass. Self will give a speech at Friday's enshrinement ceremony when Self will be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.