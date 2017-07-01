Former Kansas standout basketball player Frank Mason’s first pitch defeats teammate Josh Jackson’s

Just be better than Josh Jackson.

That thought had to have been going through Frank Mason’s mind on Saturday afternoon as he threw out the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals battled the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader.

Mason, who was a standout point guard at Kansas, was drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the 2017 NBA Draft last week. He will begin summer league play with the Kings on Friday, July 7 in Las Vegas.

Here’s Mason’s effort on Saturday:

By comparison, Mason definitely got the better of former Kansas teammate Jackson, who threw out a ceremonial first pitch before a recent Arizona Diamonbacks game. Then again, almost everyone would get the better of this first pitch:

Mason officially owns bragging rights over Jackson on the baseball diamond.