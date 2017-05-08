KU coach Bill Self says transfer Jack Whitman will bring explosiveness to roster

Kansas coach Bill Self added to his team’s frontcourt depth Monday with the signing of William and Mary graduate transfer Jack Whitman.
The 6-foot-9 junior, who averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, previously announced his intention to transfer to KU last week.
“We were thin up front and looking to add somebody that would be eligible immediately and was experienced. Somebody that is a little bit older, that understands the game and can come in and play a role with us in our big positions,” Self said. “We think Jack can certainly play the 5 but is a guy that can move away from the basket and play with a 5. He’s a great fit for what we need because we’re going to be so young up front and he’ll add some experience, hopefully like Tarik Black (during the 2013-14 season) did for us.”
The signing means KU is one over the scholarship limit of 13 players for next season. Guard Svi Mykhailiuk, though, is testing the NBA Draft market and has yet to decide if he will return, while the possibility remains for someone else to transfer as well.
Whitman, who has career-highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds, helped the Tribe to a 17-13 record in the Colonial Athletic Association last year.
“The best part of his game is his explosiveness,” Self said. “He can play above the rim, has good feet and can score over both shoulders inside. He needs to continue and develop his game in order for him to have an opportunity to live out his individual dreams. I think playing here, we'll move him around. He can become a guy that is more comfortable playing away from the basket.”
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments