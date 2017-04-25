What to expect from KU newcomer Charlie Moore

Kansas coach Bill Self landed Cal transfer Charlie Moore on Tuesday, a 5-foot-11 point guard who figures to step into a starting role following the graduation of Devonté Graham this season.
Here’s a statistical look at what type of player KU is getting.
Strengths
▪ Pick-and-roll situations: This appears to be where Moore is most comfortable; he ranked in the 68th percentile in these situations at 0.83 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports Technology’s logs. Moore will find himself in a lot of these settings with Self’s offense, and like Frank Mason, he has the versatility to make teams pay for going under screens (by shooting threes over the top) while also putting pressure on teams that hedge with his ability to get by defenders off the dribble. He also has an above-average floater that he often likes to use as a scoring option off drives.
▪ Defense: Synergy has Moore ranked in the 74th percentile for defense, and with his quickness, he had especially high grades in spot-up situations (meaning good closeouts) and in isolation. He also posted a top-500 steal rate, meaning there should be some potential for him to create havoc on the perimeter.
▪ Passing: Moore ranked 126th nationally in assist rate last season, and he actually improved over time, posting the second-best assist percentage during Pac-12 play. Forty-four percent of his assists led to teammates getting baskets at the rim — a high number — so creating easy shots for others should be part of his offensive repertoire.
▪ Drawing fouls: As is often the case with sub-6-foot players, one of Moore’s best offensive strengths comes from creating contact. He had a slightly above-average free-throw rate and also was a 76 percent shooter from the line, which made this his most efficient way to score.
Weaknesses
▪ Transition: Moore ranked in the 11th percentile in transition opportunities according to Synergy, and a quick look at the film showed why. He often gets sped up on fast breaks, which often led to him playing out of control. A few times, he threw inaccurate alley-oop passes, while other times, he lost his dribble when trying to go too fast. There were also some wild shots in the lane, and this will be an area where KU’s coaches likely will try to get him to play with more patience.
▪ Turnovers: This relates a bit back to the previous point, but Moore’s efficiency was dinged significantly by giveaways. His 23 percent turnover rate for the season was too high for a point guard, and working to become a better decision-maker in transition should help with this issue.
▪ Scoring at the rim: This shouldn’t be a surprise for a 5-foot-11 player: Moore has struggled to score against shot-blockers. He made 46 percent of his shots at the rim overall (60 percent is average), and that number was down to 44 percent in transition settings. Mason gradually improved this part of his game over his last three seasons, and the hope for KU’s staff has to be that Moore follows a similar progression.
Bottom Line
Self appears to have landed a talented player in Moore, and the coach will have the added bonus of developing the guard a year before he plays.
Moore has good quickness and should fit in well with the Jayhawks’ ball-screen offense. While he can improve his three-point accuracy (35 percent at Cal), some of that could come with a change in shot selection at KU, as he attempted a high number of shots off the dribble that he won’t be asked to take with better offensive teammates around him in Lawrence.
His struggles scoring against bigs inside likely won’t ever go away, but as Mason showed this past year, the ceiling can still be high for this type of player if he is able to improve other parts of his game.
Moore isn’t likely to have the impact of a Mason or Sherron Collins, but he appears to be someone with immediate starter potential while also projecting to be a three-year college player at KU because of his size.
In other words, Self appears to have gained some security by adding Moore on Tuesday — both for 2018-19 and beyond.
