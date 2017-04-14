KU Basketball News

April 14, 2017 10:36 AM

KU freshman Josh Jackson’s municipal court date moved to May 26

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, who was scheduled to be in Lawrence Municipal Court on Friday morning, received a continuance and has a new court date set for 9 a.m. May 26, said his attorney, Hatem Chahine.

Jackson’s appearance in municipal court was related to a Feb. 2 incident, as he was ticketed five days later for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing.”

In a separate matter, Jackson pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage in Douglas County District Court, with Chahine saying he was planning to file for diversion. A trial setting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 24 and bond was set at $500.

Jackson, who has not yet declared his intention to turn pro, is a projected top-three pick in the latest mock drafts for ESPN, DraftExpress and NBADraft.net.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year'

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year' 0:58

Frank Mason on Devonté Graham: 'His time is coming next year'
Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk 1:06

Bill Self on upcoming decisions for Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk
Bill Self: I'll be disappointed if Malik Newman is not All-Big 12 player 0:43

Bill Self: I'll be disappointed if Malik Newman is not All-Big 12 player

View More Video

Sports Videos