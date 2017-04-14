KU freshman Josh Jackson’s municipal court date moved to May 26

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, who was scheduled to be in Lawrence Municipal Court on Friday morning, received a continuance and has a new court date set for 9 a.m. May 26, said his attorney, Hatem Chahine.
Jackson’s appearance in municipal court was related to a Feb. 2 incident, as he was ticketed five days later for “duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing.”
In a separate matter, Jackson pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of criminal property damage in Douglas County District Court, with Chahine saying he was planning to file for diversion. A trial setting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 24 and bond was set at $500.
Jackson, who has not yet declared his intention to turn pro, is a projected top-three pick in the latest mock drafts for ESPN, DraftExpress and NBADraft.net.
