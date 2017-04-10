Memphis forwards Dedric, K.J. Lawson to transfer to Kansas

Memphis forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson will be transferring to Kansas, K.J. confirmed on Monday afternoon.
R O C K C H A L K J A Y H A W K !— Keelon Lawson (@KJLawson2) April 10, 2017
CBSsports’ Gary Parrish first reported the brothers’ decision Monday morning.
The 6-foot-9 Dedric Lawson is considered one of the top transfers in the nation. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season while earning second-team all-AAC honors. Six-foot-7 K.J., who started 31 of 32 games, posted 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 34 minutes per contest.
This continues a productive two-day stretch for KU coach Bill Self, as guard Devonté Graham announced Sunday that he would be returning to Lawrence for his senior season.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments