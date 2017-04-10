KU Basketball News

April 10, 2017 12:39 PM

Memphis forwards Dedric, K.J. Lawson to transfer to Kansas

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

Memphis forwards Dedric and K.J. Lawson will be transferring to Kansas, K.J. confirmed on Monday afternoon.

CBSsports’ Gary Parrish first reported the brothers’ decision Monday morning.

The 6-foot-9 Dedric Lawson is considered one of the top transfers in the nation. He averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season while earning second-team all-AAC honors. Six-foot-7 K.J., who started 31 of 32 games, posted 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 34 minutes per contest.

This continues a productive two-day stretch for KU coach Bill Self, as guard Devonté Graham announced Sunday that he would be returning to Lawrence for his senior season.

Rock Chalk Jayhawk: KU basketball traditions fill 'The Phog'

From early in the day until the moment of tip off for a game, Kansas basketball is steeped in tradition in Allen Fieldhouse.

Monty Davis, Chris Ochsner, Rich Sugg, Jill Toyoshiba and Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
 

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

Related content

KU Basketball News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has

View more video

Sports Videos