KU Basketball News

March 9, 2017 12:04 PM

Celebration of life for KU men’s basketball legend Hougland will be Tuesday in Lawrence

By Jeff Rosen

jrosen@kcstar.com

A celebration of life service for Bill Hougland, a starter for the 1952 Kansas Jayhawks’ national-champion men’s basketball team, will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence.

Hougland died Monday at the age of 86.

A native of El Dorado, Kan., Hougland was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist who served in the Air Force and later became Vice President of Koch Industries and president of Koch Oil.

During his lifetime, Hougland donated more than $1.2 million to various programs both academic and athletic at KU, according to the school.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hougland’s name to First United Methodist, the University of Kansas Williams Fund or the Lawrence Humane Society. Remembrances should be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.

Jeff Rosen: 816-234-4706, @jeff_rosen88

Related content

KU Basketball News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self calls one-game suspension for Josh Jackson 'an easy decision'

View more video

Sports Videos