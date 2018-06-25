Jayhawks watched NBA Draft at Self's house: 'I know they are going to do well'

Kansas’ basketball players gathered at Bill and Cindy Self’s house to watch the second round of the 4 1/2-hour, 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The Jayhawks “went crazy,” when the names of Devonté Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk were announced on TV at numbers 34 and 47 respectively, KU sophomore guard Chris Teahan said Monday while signing autographs at Washburn coach Brett Ballard’s hoops camp at Lee Arena in Topeka.
“It was weird because we had no idea where they were getting picked. When we heard the names, we were kind of surprised. We were super excited about it. Everybody got their phones out and were texting ‘congratulations’ and stuff like that. I mean, we were happy for them and everybody who signed contracts (Malik Newman with the Los Angeles Lakers; Billy Preston with Cleveland),” added Teahan, the brother of former KU guard Conner Teahan.
Graham was selected as the fourth pick in round two by the Atlanta Hawks, who shipped the former KU point guard to the Charlotte Hornets for two future draft picks. The Lakers chose former KU shooting guard Mykhailiuk with the No. 17 pick of the second round.
“I was excited for them, really excited,” KU junior center Udoka Azubuike said Monday. He and KU’s three walk-ons (Teahan, E.J. Elliott and Garrett Luinstra) worked Monday’s session of the Washburn camp. “I know they are going to do well,” Azubuike added.
Azubuike entered his name in the draft pool after a sophomore season in which he averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds a game. He removed his name from the draft on May 30, deciding to stay at KU for a third season.
“I’ve been working on my game,” said Azubuike, a 7-foot, 270-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria. “We’ve all been working hard in the weight room and practice. That’s pretty much what we’ve been doing. I am just excited for this team, the new guys this year.”
Teahan said KU’s big-man group, led by Azubuike and Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson, has been faring well in pick-up games and summer practices. Players can work out with their coaches for up to four hours a week while summer school is in session in accordance with NCAA rules.
“We obviously are going to be a different team this year than we were last year because we have four or five bigs that can really play,” said Teahan, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Rockhurst High School. “We are not going to play as much small ball, not shoot as many threes. We are trying to drive, penetrate, get it into the bigs, play through our bigs for sure. We’ve got to get the big fella (Azubuike) some touches.”
KU has a big man group of Azubuike, Lawson, David McCormack, Silvio De Sousa and Mitch Lightfoot.
“When we started playing pick-up, we kind of saw our identity,” Teahan said. “Last year, we knew we had go-to guys (at guard). This year, we still have go-to guys. They are more in the post now, so we thought if we learn how to play inside/out, we’ll be the best team we can be. We started doing it on our own, really.”
Teahan said the Jayhawks are “a deep team. I think we look really good. Obviously last year it was a different year. This year, I think we could go back to the Final Four. If we decide to work hard and play the way coach Self wants us to play, we’ll be completely fine.”
The guard group this season consists of freshmen Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson, sophomores Charlie Moore and Marcus Garrett and junior Sam Cunliffe. Sophomore K.J. Lawson and freshman Ochai Agbaji can play guard or forward.
“I look at our guards … they all have their days where they go off or may have days where they are solid players,” Teahan said. “We haven’t had anybody have a bad day. That’s a good thing for us. This summer has been a little more focused. We were close last year (losing in Final Four semifinal). We decided, ‘Why not win it all this year?’’’
Self, chancellor in Hutchinson, Salina
KU Coach Self as well as Chancellor Douglas Girod were in Kansas cities Hutchinson and Salina on Monday for KU alumni events.
Self spoke to the Salina Journal about coaching Quentin Grimes and USA Basketball’s under-20 team to a gold medal at the recent FIBA Americas championship in Canada. Grimes, KU's 6-foot-5 freshman combo guard from The Woodlands, Texas, was named MVP of the event.
“It was good for Quentin to be around me because he knows now my trigger points a little bit,” Self told the Salina Journal, smiling. “And it was good for me to be around him because I know now better how to coach him. Quentin … we had to play him out of position. He’s a point guard but he didn’t complain about that (moving to wing). He just kind of took it and went with it, which is what a lot of those kids had to do on that team because nobody got to exactly play the way they are used to playing. It was fun. Certainly he’s talented. He’s not a finished product yet by any means, but he certainly has about as much talent as any guard we’ve recruited since I’ve been at Kansas," Self added.
Mock draft lists Grimes, Azubuike
Grimes and Azubuike are currently the only two Jayhawks projected to be selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, according to an early mock draft released by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com.
Grimes is slated to be picked sixth overall, while Azubuike is projected 48th overall.
Givony taps Duke freshman R.J. Barrett, a 6-foot-7 forward from Canada, as the overall No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. Out of the Big 12, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver is projected to be picked 21st, followed by Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton 25th, Texas’ Kerwin Roach 37th, West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate 40th and Kansas State’s Xavier Sneed 42nd.
Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi lists Grimes as a possible lottery pick in the draft.
“Grimes is skilled and a pretty complete player on both ends of the floor. He can probably play some point and shooting guard on the NBA level and drew rave reviews playing for USA Basketball’s 18U FIBA Americas team earlier in June. There’s also lots of opportunity for him to step in and be Kansas’ primary perimeter scorer,” Bossi wrote last weekend.
