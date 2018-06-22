Former KU athletic director will be assistant on son's high school football team

Former Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger has a new short-term gig, agreeing to coach linebackers for the Lawrence Free State High School football team this season.
Zenger's youngest son, Jake, is a tight end for the Firebirds.
"Not many dads get to be in the locker room with their son their senior year," Zenger told The Star on Friday. "It's just special."
Zenger spent the first 14 years of his professional career as a coach. He was on football staffs at Drake, Kansas State, South Florida and Wyoming before switching to become an administrator.
Free State coach Bob Lisher texted Zenger about the potential of joining his staff the day after Zenger's firing from KU last month.
"It's not something I'd considered, thought about or even crossed my mind," Zenger said. "I was humbled by Coach's thoughts and outreach."
Zenger, who didn't tell anyone about the offer for a week, took his time reaching a decision. He said one important factor was making completely sure his son was OK with him being there; Jake plays offense for the Firebirds, so Sheahon will not directly oversee him.
"There's nothing I'd rather do," Zenger said, "than go do this this season."
It also shouldn't impact long-range plans. Zenger spent the last 18 years as a college administrator, and that's something that's likely to be part of his future.
"This is a nice sabbatical," Zenger said. "I can spend more time with family and friends, be part of the Free State family for this year and enjoy the community."
