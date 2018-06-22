Here's what the last two days were like for KU's Devonté Graham

Dewanna King had no idea the moment was coming.
Just a few minutes earlier, she'd watched her son Devonté Graham run out of the room to celebrate being taken with the 34th pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. He'd jumped and danced with about 50 friends and family members at the JB Duke Hotel in Durham, N.C., even recording snippets on his iPhone to share with the world on social media.
Just after that, though, reality set in. And when King turned to look at Graham, she couldn't help but think back to his Senior Night at Kansas.
"I just looked up," King said, "and he had tears in his eyes."
King rushed over, giving her son a hug and repeating two phrases — "I love you" and "You did it" — as Graham shielded his face with a towel.
"That was the beauty in it. I believe (the tears) were like a sigh of relief," King said. "It's finally over. You don't have to sit on edge."
On Thursday, at long last, Graham learned his NBA fate. He will start his professional career with the Charlotte Hornets, who traded two second-round picks to acquire him.
In the days leading up, agent Ty Sullivan all but guaranteed the family that Graham was going to get drafted. Until it actually happened, though, King couldn't blame her son for having anxiety before he let out his emotions.
"It was like, 'The pressure's released, and I can breathe,'" King said.
Graham, in the previous month, had crisscrossed the country to work out for at least a dozen NBA teams. He finally admitted to his mother late last week that he was just ready to come home.
She tried to keep him positive, calling him often and sending him uplifting texts.
"He held on," King said.
For King, Thursday's result was the best possible news. After sending her son far from his hometown of Raleigh the last five years — both to a prep school in New Hampshire and college at Kansas — she is now just 170 miles from his new team.
That proximity to home, though, also changed up the family's plans for Friday.
Graham and King had been told by Sullivan that, no matter which team drafted him, to be ready for a car to pick them up for a trip to the airport at 6:30 Friday morning. Because Charlotte was so close, though, a driver couldn't be arranged in time for that trip, so King was asked to drive Graham to the Hornets' Spectrum Center in her own Infiniti G35; a reimbursement check would be sent later.
It was a rush in the morning. King didn't get to bed until 3 a.m., and she only woke up when Graham rang her doorbell repeatedly.
Family members made an effort to look their best. That started with Graham, who wore a blue suit that was originally purchased on the off chance he decided to attend the draft in New York. He paired it with a blue KU tie, which was the same one he'd worn at his college graduation.
Though Graham only knew about one press conference he had to attend, the team had more planned for him after that. He first met with about 100 team personnel on the Spectrum Center floor.
"I was fighting back tears, because that was the first time I got to sit down, take it in," King said. "It was real."
After a photo shoot, Graham was ushered upstairs to the team store, where King said she witnessed "the neatest thing" she saw Friday. There were 10 KU fans in line waiting for pictures and autographs, including one boy in a No. 4 KU jersey with matching Jayhawks shorts.
"When we walked in, they started cheering, so that was nice," King said. "That was a nice moment. We have a fan base already."
By afternoon, the family finally had a chance to rest. While speaking from a hotel room in Charlotte on Friday, King admitted that Graham had already fallen asleep for an afternoon nap.
The schedule will pick up soon enough. Charlotte has asked Graham to report back by July 1, and he also has a scheduled phone call with Sullivan on Monday to discuss what's next.
That leaves a few more days to enjoy this moment. King received 56 texts on Thursday night, and when she checked Graham's phone, he had more than 400. Graham laughed Friday when acknowledging it was going to be tough to return all of those messages.
Many of those well-wishers, though, would have the chance to see him soon.
The Raleigh kid was just headed down the road. And his new life would begin in his own home state.
"He's two hours from home," King said. "You can't get any better than that."
