KU's Quentin Grimes earns MVP honors as Bill Self-coached Team USA takes gold

Kansas freshman Quentin Grimes had 17 points and was named tournament MVP, helping USA Basketball's under-18 men's national team defeat Canada 113-74 on Saturday night to win the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships in St. Catharines, Canada.
Team USA, which finished with a perfect 6-0 record in the tournament, was coached by KU's Bill Self.
"I think we played pretty well all six games, to be honest," Self said during a postgame interview on FIBA's online broadcast of the game. "And we got better as the week went on."
Grimes, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who will report to KU's campus in the coming weeks, had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in the first half as Team USA built a 61-33 lead.
"The first couple games, I was being a little bit passive," Grimes said during his postgame interview on the FIBA video stream. "Coach Self pulled me to the side, let me know I had to be a lot more aggressive for our team to really go out there and compete for the gold medal. I just had to put my foot on the gas and not let up."
The United States' U18 team has now won the last five gold medals at the FIBA Americas Championships and 9 of 11 overall.
"Guys did a good job all week," Self said. "They like each other, and I think when you're together for 20 days, if you don't like each other, it can make for a long trip. That made this trip much shorter."
Cole Anthony led Team USA's scoring with 18 points. He joined Grimes and teammate Coby White on the five-person all-tournament team.
Bishop Miege senior forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points.
