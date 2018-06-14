Robinson-Earl fills stat sheet as Team USA drills Ecuador, reaches semifinals

Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists while Kansas freshman guard Quentin Grimes contributed eight points with three assists as USA Basketball’s under-18 men’s national team defeated Ecuador, 132-55, in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Americans U18 Championship on Thursday in St. Catherines, Canada.
Behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' 20 points and 11 rebounds, the U.S. (4-0) advanced to the semifinals against Argentina (3-1). The game will be played at 5 p.m., Central time Friday. The U.S. already has assured itself a top-four finish and thus has qualified for 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.
A 16-0 run in the first quarter busted open the quarterfinal game early. The U.S. led 35-13 after one quarter and rolled to victory. Coby White and Matthew Hurt had 19 points apiece. Mark Watts scored 15 points and Cole Anthony 12.
“I think so far they’ve absolutely done a great job of playing to the game as opposed to playing to the score,” said KU coach Bill Self, head coach of Team USA. “I think that’s a positive. But, we’ve got to change our mindset, our focus and know that from this point forward it’s going to be real ball. And not that the first four games haven’t been, but when you play with that big of a lead, mistakes aren’t magnified. Our execution mistakes are going to be magnified. We’re going to have to play starting tomorrow.”
The USA's 132 points were the most scored by any team in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the third most ever scored by a USA U18 team. Only the 2014 USA squad (156-58 vs Uruguay) and the 1990 team (143-103 vs Panama) scored more.
Argentina defeated Dominican Republic (1-3) 87-70 to reach the semifinals. Puerto Rico (3-1) advanced by defeating Chile (1-3) 68-65. Canada (4-0) defeated Panama (0-4) 105-39.
“I saw Argentina today, and that first quarter was terrific,” said Self. “They share the ball, they’re smart and they’re well-coached. They execute their stuff. They’re very good.”
