Charlie Moore erupts for 26 points in Bill Self campers game, impresses Selden

Former Kansas combo guard Elijah Johnson playfully approached Charlie Moore after the compact 5-foot-11 KU sophomore stole the basketball and converted a layup to mercifully end the Red Team’s 80-44 annihilation of Johnson’s pro-dominated Blue Squad during the Bill Self campers game Wednesday afternoon at Horejsi Family Athletics Center.
“I don’t appreciate what they did to us. I told Charlie we were just getting off the plane. Wayne (Selden was) just getting here 40 minutes ago. I said, ‘I was still sleepy and you want to run the score up on us? Have more respect for your elders,’” Johnson said with a wry smile after hitting one three and scoring five points in the lopsided defeat.
The 27-year-old Johnson returned from Israel and a stint with Hapoel Gilboa Galil of the Israeli Premier League at midnight Wednesday, while fellow pros Selden and Mario Chalmers (both of the Memphis Grizzlies) pulled into town Wednesday as well. Those three as well as Belgian pro league player Travis Releford and soon-to-be NBA draftee Devonté Graham were burned by Cal transfer Moore, who cashed six threes and scored 26 points.
Johnson’s losing Blue team also included current KU bigs Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack, who scored 10 and eight points respectively.
“I know Charlie. He’s a player,” said 23-year-old former KU guard Selden, who scored six points. “My current teammate (Ivan Rabb) played with him at Cal and told me about him. Just seeing him able to shoot the ball like that is big,” Selden added.
Moore played to Self’s campers by twirling his right arm in a circle after hitting his final two threes. His last trey came after he swiped the ball from Graham.
“He (Moore) felt like J.R. I guess,” KU sophomore guard Marcus Garrett (four points) said, indicating Moore’s celebration was borrowed from J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garrett said he and Moore like to study different shot celebrations on TV, Twitter and Instagram.
KU freshman guard Devon Dotson — he hit one three and scored seven points — said Moore’s offensive outburst Wednesday was not unusual.
“He was hot. He can shoot it. That’s what we want. It was great to see,” said Dotson, a 6-foot-1 freshman point guard out of Charlotte, N.C. “He shows it (in pickup games). He can shoot. That’s what he does,” added Dotson, who showed great speed in blazing in for a pair of coast-to-coast layups in the easy win.
“That’s what I like to do. I like to get up and down, play fast and put pressure on the defense,” Dotson said.
Moore was one of three Red team players to score in double figures. Udoka Azubuike and Dedric Lawson had 14 and 10 points respectively, while Sam Cunliffe scored nine.
Selden, like Blue teammate Johnson, kept a sense of humor about what took place Wednesday.
“I don’t know what you are talking about,” Selden, who has played in several Self campers games, said with a smile, when asked if he’s ever heard of such a lopsided camp game score.
“They changed the rule this year. Usually we play time (on clock). They were going to (first team to) 80. We were going to catch back up if we had the time, but we were just going to 80,” Selden added.
Indeed, the winning team was first squad to reach 80 points.
Selden’s Grizzlies teammate, Chalmers, didn’t score, while recent KU grad Graham had eight points and Releford four.
“The older guys obviously are not in the best shape as the younger guys. That was made apparent today,” Selden said. “I like what I’m seeing, how they are able to play fast. They’ve got quick guards.”
Selden noted that, “the older guys are coming in just to have fun. Those younger guys are trying to kick our butts. That for sure was obvious today.”
Selden, Chalmers, Johnson, Releford and Graham are all in town for a batch of upcoming events. The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic cancer benefit game will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, at Lawrence Free State High School. The Classic banquet is Friday night and golf tournament Saturday at The Jayhawk Club in Lawrence. Frank Mason’s celebrity softball event begins with home run derby at 2 p.m. Saturday, at T-Bones Stadium. Johnson, meanwhile, will host a “Too Strong Tour” camp for both children and adults from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at Shawnee Mission South.
Of the reason for returning to Lawrence, Selden said: “Coming back, seeing the guys, (seeing) the coaches is the biggest thing. Seeing what you were a part of and forever will be a part of.”
RED TEAM (80)
Charlie Moore 26, Udoka Azubuike 14, Dedric Lawson 10, Sam Cunliffe 9, Devon Dotson 7, Mitch Lightfoot 6, Marcus Garrett 4, Ochai Agbaji 2, K.J. Lawson 2.
BLUE TEAM (44)
Silvio De Sousa 10, Devonté Graham 8, David McCormack 8, Wayne Selden 6, Elijah Johnson 5, Travis Releford 4, Chris Teahan 3, Mario Chalmers 0.
