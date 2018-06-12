De Sousa discusses early struggles at KU, says he's not worried about FBI probe

KU basketball’s Silvio De Sousa focusing on two improvements Kansas basketball sophomore big man Silvio De Sousa said on June 12, 2018 that he's focusing on two improvements in particular this summer in preparation for the season. Jesse Newell ×

SHARE COPY LINK Kansas basketball sophomore big man Silvio De Sousa said on June 12, 2018 that he's focusing on two improvements in particular this summer in preparation for the season. Jesse Newell