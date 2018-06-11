USA Basketball's U18 team storms to 45-0 lead, routs Panama, 118-26

USA Basketball’s under-18 men’s national team scored 45 straight points to open its 118-26 rout of Panama in a second-round FIBA Americas U18 Championship game contested Monday in St. Catherines, Canada.
The Bill Self-coached U.S. team, which has won its first two preliminary round games, held a 45-0 lead when Panama (0-2) finally scored its first basket with 8:02 left in the second quarter. The U.S. stretched its lead to 70-8 at halftime and led 99-17 entering the final stanza.
Kansas freshman combo guard Quentin Grimes, who started and played 16 minutes, scored nine points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Bishop Miege High School senior forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored eight points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists in 13 minutes. Grimes hit 4 of 6 shots and was 1 of 2 from the line. Robinson-Earl, who is being recruited by KU, Missouri, Kansas State and many others, hit 3 of 5 shots and was 2 of 4 from the line.
Armando Bacot scored 17 points, Tyrese Maxey 14, Trayce Davis 12, Ayo Dosunmu 12 and Cole Anthony 10 for the U.S. Fermin Borbua had nine points to lead all Panama players.
The U.S. will next meet Puerto Rico at 5 p.m., Central time, Tuesday.
Comments