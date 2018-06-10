KU's Grimes, Miege's Robinson-Earl start in Team USA victory over Dominican Republic

KU commit Quentin Grimes throws down monster dunk Watch as University of Kansas commit Quentin Grimes throws down a monster dunk at College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas. SLAM Online HS Hoops Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK Watch as University of Kansas commit Quentin Grimes throws down a monster dunk at College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas. SLAM Online HS Hoops Jason Boatright