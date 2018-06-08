Pair of Baltimore preps to visit Kansas for Late Night in the Phog on Sept. 28

Two players from Baltimore’s Team BBC AAU basketball program will attend Kansas’ Late Night in the Phog on Sept. 28 on recruiting visits, Rivals.com has reported.
Anthony Walker, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound senior power forward from Perry Hall High School, and Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, a 6-1, 155-pound junior point guard from St. Frances Academy, both located in Baltimore, have not yet been offered scholarships by KU.
Walker — who is not ranked at this time by Rivals.com — will make unofficial visits to Rhode Island (June 16), Seton Hall (June 22), Virginia Tech (June 29), East Carolina (June 30) and Pitt (Aug. 4) followed by the Late Night visit to KU. He’s also heard from Dayton, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Illinois, UMass, Butler, St. Joe’s, TCU, VCU, UNLV and others.
“He has emerged as one of the fastest rising prospects in his class," Team BBC Director Jide Sodipo told Rivals.com. "I believe Walker’s best basketball is way ahead of him as he continues to grow, develop and improve all aspects of his game. What we are seeing now is just a small sample of what I believe is the best to come as he continues to develop, get stronger and learn the game as a major prospect.”
Walker — who averaged 18.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season for Maryland Class 4A state champ Perry Hall — told Rivals.com that he has great interest in KU.
“They called me and said they were interested. I’m just a huge fan of Kansas actually. I like their offense. I feel like I fit well in their offense, and their coach is hard-nosed,” Walker said.
Baldwin, who is ranked No. 70 in the Class of 2020 by Rivals.com, will visit Kentucky on Tuesday, Seton Hall on June 23, Virginia on June 30 and Pitt on Aug. 4, then KU. He is also considering Kansas State, North Carolina, Villanova, Miami, TCU, UConn and VCU, Rivals.com reports. He averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 steals a game his sophomore season of high school.
“Ace Baldwin is an elite point guard that controls the game on both ends. He makes everyone around him better, while at the same time, can score in bunches whenever he needs to,” Sodipo said. “He plays much older than his age and knows how to run an offense despite being just a sophomore.”
Noted recruiting analyst Corey Evans of Rivals.com: “Expect the recruitment of Baldwin to gain greater traction in the coming months and with five unofficial visits set, more offers to roll in.”
Baker likes KU, many others
Will Baker, a 6-11, 235-pound senior center from Westlake High in Austin, Texas, who is ranked No. 13 nationally in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Texas, Baylor, Texas A&M, UCLA, Stanford, Georgetown, Georgia, Oklahoma, North Carolina and others.
He attended the recent USA under-18 national-team tryouts in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but did not make the 12-man final roster. That team is coached by KU’s Bill Self.
“It is really cool to be coached here by Coach Self," Baker told Rivals.com. "They are recruiting me so I can see his coaching style and I can see how he coaches before I would go there if that happens. I am just developing a deeper relationship with him and it is just great that he is here and I have learned some stuff with him.
“It is such an honor that I even have the chance to try out for this team, honestly. I love being around these guys, we push each other and I am going to come out of this a better player regardless of if I make the team or not,” he had added before final cuts were made.
Robinson-Earl has large list of schools
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-9 senior from Bishop Miege, who made the U18 national team, told Rivals.com on Friday that he’s not yet ready to cut his list of schools. So far, he’s heard from KU, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Iowa, Oklahoma, Virginia and others.
Of KU, he told Rivals.com: “Obviously, it is one of the best schools in the country, right down the road. This experience (at U18 camp) has been good with just seeing what coach Self has been like in action instead of just seeing him being nice just to be nice, but rather out here coaching us to get better.
“There is no pressure to go there, though, my options are always open and when coaches ask about if KU is where I am going to go, I just tell them that I open to anybody and if you’re willing to recruit me, I am open to you.”
He said he would probably start taking official visits in the fall and likely sign in the spring signing period.
“Robinson-Earl has become known for his tremendously polished 17-foot-and-in skill set that has made him a premier frontcourt prospect nationally. One of the few bigs that can have a halfcourt offense run through, his hands, footwork, feel and energy each can be categorized as elite,” writes Evans of Rivals.com.
“Making the under-18 USA Basketball roster, Robinson-Earl continues to better his pedigree as he sits as a strong five-star prospect entering his senior summer. Kansas has been considered by many to be the team to beat, but Robinson-Earl has never said that himself and has stressed that he is open.”
He also spoke to The Star recently in a phone interview from USA camp.
