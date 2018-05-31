KU football releases four kickoff times, including early Black Friday start vs. Texas

Kansas football fans can already start their preparations for some breakfast tailgate parties next season.
The team released four of its 2018 gametimes on Thursday, and two of those will be 11 a.m. kickoffs at home: Sept. 15 against Rutgers, and also the regular-season finale on Nov. 23 against Texas on the day after Thanksgiving.
KU's season opener will have a more traditional start time, starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Nicholls State; that game that will be televised on Jayhawk Network. The next week, on Sept. 8, KU will travel to Central Michigan for a 2 p.m. contest that will be broadcast on ESPN+, the network's new streaming service.
The Jayhawks' games against Rutgers (Fox Sports Net) and Texas (Fox Sports 1) will both be televised nationally.
