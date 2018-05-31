Texas linebacker Kyle Hrncir intercepted a pass in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas in Austin, Texas. KU sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley threw three interceptions in the game.
Texas linebacker Kyle Hrncir intercepted a pass in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas in Austin, Texas. KU sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley threw three interceptions in the game. Mo Khursheed The Associated Press
Texas linebacker Kyle Hrncir intercepted a pass in the first half of Saturday’s game against Kansas in Austin, Texas. KU sophomore quarterback Carter Stanley threw three interceptions in the game. Mo Khursheed The Associated Press

University of Kansas

KU football releases four kickoff times, including early Black Friday start vs. Texas

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

May 31, 2018 03:49 PM

Lawrence

Kansas football fans can already start their preparations for some breakfast tailgate parties next season.

The team released four of its 2018 gametimes on Thursday, and two of those will be 11 a.m. kickoffs at home: Sept. 15 against Rutgers, and also the regular-season finale on Nov. 23 against Texas on the day after Thanksgiving.

KU's season opener will have a more traditional start time, starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Nicholls State; that game that will be televised on Jayhawk Network. The next week, on Sept. 8, KU will travel to Central Michigan for a 2 p.m. contest that will be broadcast on ESPN+, the network's new streaming service.

The Jayhawks' games against Rutgers (Fox Sports Net) and Texas (Fox Sports 1) will both be televised nationally.

  Comments  