Texas prep forward Jalen Wilson chooses Michigan over KU basketball, others

Jalen Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior-to-be small forward from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, on Wednesday committed to play basketball at Michigan.
He chose the Wolverines over Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Marquette.
The decision was reported in a video in which Wilson, the No. 39-rated player in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, played a lead acting role in a short film.
Wilson is a lifelong Michigan fan who told Rivals.com he was named after Wolverine Fab Five guard Jalen Rose. Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Guyer (33-2) his junior season.
“Wilson is a big, athletic wing who can make shots from beyond the arc,” writes Seth Berry of detroitsportsandentertainment.com. “Aside from being a shooter, he can score the basketball in multiple different ways. He is thought to be one of the top wing scorers in the class.”
MOKAN Elite qualifies for Peach Jam
Kansas City-based AAU program MOKAN Elite qualified for a seventh-straight Nike Peach Jam by going 4-0 at the Nike EYBL tournament Memorial Day weekend in Hampton, Va.
The 17-and-under squad features KU recruiting targets N’Faly Dante and Malik Hall, who both attend Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.
MOKAN Elite also features Christian Braun (Blue Valley Northwest), Javaunte Hawkins (Lee's Summit North), DeAndre Sorrells (Grandview) and Jarrett Hensley (Shawnee Mission North).
The Peach Jam will be held July 11-15 in North Augusta, S.C. Current projected NBA lottery picks Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young led MOKAN Elite to its first Peach Jam championship in 2016. En route to the title, the KC squad defeated another projected 2018 NBA lottery pick, Mo Bamba and his New York-based AAU team, PSA Cardinals.
Three Jayhawks in ESPN’s latest mock draft
ESPN.com’s latest mock draft, released Wednesday, lists former KU guards Devonté Graham, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk as second-round picks.
Analyst Jonathan Givony says Graham will be the 16th pick of the second round (Houston), Newman the 17th pick of the second round (Los Angeles Lakers) and Mykhailiuk the 26th pick of round two (Philadelphia). Former KU forward Billy Preston and former KU guard Lagerald Vick were not included in the projections.
Stanford loses Reid Travis
Stanford basketball received some bad news on Wednesday when power forward standout Reid Travis withdrew from the 2018 NBA Draft but also announced plans to leave the school as a graduate transfer.
Travis — he scored 29 points (19 of 22 from the line) and grabbed nine rebounds in an 89-74 loss to KU on Dec. 3, 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse — is said to be considering Kentucky and Villanova, according to ESPN.com. No other schools have yet been mentioned as possibilities. He averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in 2017-18 and will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.
Last season, KU held Travis to 12 points in KU’s 75-54 victory over the Cardinal in Sacramento, Calif.
Coincidentally, KU will play Stanford and Villanova at Allen Fieldhouse during the 2018-19 season. The Jayhawks will meet Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
Coach Jerod Haase’s Stanford team was expected to be a contender for the Pac-12 title this upcoming season. Stanford returns starters Daejon Davis and Kezie Okpala, along with seven other letter winners from a team that tied for third in the league in 2017-18.
Comments