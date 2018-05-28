Texas prep Jalen Wilson, who has KU on his list, to announce decision Wednesday

Jalen Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound senior-to-be small forward from Guyer High in Denton, Texas, will unveil his college choice at 5 p.m., Wednesday, he reported over the weekend on Twitter.
Wilson, the No. 39-rated player in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Michigan, Baylor, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Marquette.
Michigan is believed to be the heavy favorite to land Wilson, who made an official visit to the Big Ten school two weeks ago.
Wilson, a longtime Michigan fan, told Rivals.com he was named after Wolverine Fab Five guard Jalen Rose. Wilson averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for Guyer (33-2) during his junior season.
“Wilson is a big, athletic wing who can make shots from beyond the arc,” writes Seth Berry of detroitsportsandentertainment.com. “Aside from being a shooter, he can score the basketball in multiple different ways. He is thought to be one of the top wing scorers in the class."
KU pursuing Josh Green
Kansas is one of many schools recruiting Josh Green, a 6-5 senior-to-be shooting guard/small forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Green has received scholarship offers from KU, UNLV, Villanova, Maryland, Virginia, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Marquette, TCU, UCLA, USC, Texas Tech, Pitt, Wake Forest and many others, Rivals.com reported.
“Saying I like the 2019 five-star wing's potential as a two-way player isn’t strong enough,” writes Eric Bossi of Rivals.com from the Memorial Day Classic in Las Vegas. “Because as good as the West Coast Elite star is as an athletic finisher in the open court and rapidly improving playmaker off the dribble, I love what he could be on the defensive end. I don’t know of many players in the country with better potential on the defensive end than the native of Australia.
“Defense isn’t just about hounding the guy who is right in front of you and don’t get me wrong, Green is strong when his man is in front of him with the ball. But, what really stands out is watching the way he stays attached to his man away from the ball while also maintaining great help position. Match those defensive wits with above average athleticism, good quickness and a high running motor, and you have all the ingredients for a potentially big-time defender."
Tragedy strikes at AAU tourney
James Hampton, a 17-year-old Team United (N.C.) AAU basketball guard, collapsed and died during a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game on Saturday night in Virginia. Hampton, a native of Washington, D.C., was a senior-to-be at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C.
"It's hard to even explain," Team United director Jacoby Davis told The Charlotte Observer. "To have a kid in your program with so much life — that's just the kind of kid he was. He was always happy. For something like this to happen, I can't even explain it. And to have to talk to a parent not even in town and tell him that his son has died, well, that's more devastating.”
Hampton collapsed in the second half of a game against Nike Phamily.
Hampton University coach Ed Joyner, who had offered the high school senior-to-be a scholarship, rushed to the hospital from his son’s game in Virginia.
“He was an old soul, you could say,” Joyner told the Daily Press newspaper. "He was one of those kids who wanted to do something to better himself and his family. And he was trying to make the right steps to do that, and he wanted to use basketball and college. A lot of young kids today live in the now. When I was able to talk with him, he talked a lot about his future, to get out of D.C., and branch his wings a little bit. He had a girlfriend he was very fond of, and (he talked about) how he wanted to grow with her. He just talked about a lot of things that young kids today don’t talk about. A lot of the conversations I had with him went beyond basketball.”
