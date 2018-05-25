KU target Kira Lewis nets two more offers, will attend USA camp led by Bill Self

Kira Lewis, a 6-foot-3 senior-to-be shooting guard from Hazel Green (Ala.) High School, who recently received a scholarship offer from Kansas, secured offers from Louisville on Thursday and Xavier on Friday, he reported on Twitter.
Lewis, the No. 81-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2019, according to Rivals.com and No. 24-rated player by 247sports.com, is also considering Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Baylor, LSU, TCU, Florida State, Dayton, Western Kentucky and many other schools.
Lewis averaged 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.9 steals per game his junior year at Hazel Green High.
He will be attending USA Basketball’s under-18 training camp on Thursday through June 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo. KU coach Bill Self will coach the team that will compete at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship June 10-16 in St. Catherines, Canada.
Former KU assistant Danny Manning of Wake Forest and Dayton’s Anthony Grant will serve as assistants for the U.S, team, while former KU assistant Joe Dooley, head coach at East Carolina, will be one of the court coaches at upcoming tryouts.
"It would be neat," Lewis told Al.com of the possibility of playing for Self and Grant for the USA U-18 Basketball team, "because it would give me an insight on, if I chose one of those schools, how they would coach me and try to get me better and to the next level.”
Lewis has a visit to Kentucky scheduled for June 10. He won’t make the trip if he’s playing for USA Basketball.
I hope that’s why I’m going to Kentucky, so they can offer me on that visit,” Lewis told SECcountry.com. “I’ve been a Cal (John Calipari, Kentucky coach) fan for a long time. I’ve been watching Kentucky since I was little. I like the way they play, the fact that he puts guys in the league. That’s my ultimate goal.”
Doke decision date coming
KU coach Bill Self had no news to report as of 5 p.m. Friday on whether Udoka Azubuike will return to KU for a junior season or keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The 7-footer from Nigeria must withdraw from the draft by 10:59 p.m., Central time, Wednesday, if he wishes to return and play basketball at Kansas.
Graham in Phoenix; Svi talks in Washington
Former KU point guard Devonté Graham worked out for the Phoenix Suns on Friday in Arizona. He and teammate Svi Mykhailiuk worked out for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in Washington.
“Definitely that I can do more than shooting,” 6-foot-8 shooting guard Mykhailiuk told nba.com’s “Off the Bench” podcast after his Wizards’ workout, when asked what he’s trying to show teams in the pre-draft workout process.
“That I’m a very versatile guy who can guard 1 through 3, 1 through 4. That I know my role and work hard to do the little things,” Mykhailiuk added.
He said it is helpful to attend the same NBA evaluation workouts as Graham. The two ran drills with the Chicago Bulls on Monday in the Windy City.
“It’s cool to be at the same place as a guy I’ve been with four years, best friends,” Mykhailiuk said. “It makes you feel better during the workout. We help each other, which is great.”
He and Graham competed on opposite teams in scrimmage situations in Washington.
“We like to have fun, play one -on-one which usually gets competitive,” Mykhailiuk said. “We know each other. We know our strong and weak sides. We know each other’s moves. It’s kind of hard for us to score against each other.”
Former KU players Kelly Oubre and Markieff Morris play for the NBA's Wizards.
Asked about 6-foot-7 wing Oubre, Svi said: “We talk a little bit. He’s a great guy. It’s great to see him doing well in the league. He’s a great player. I hope he keeps getting better.”
Oubre, 22, averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds a game this past season for the Wizards.
Malik speaks
Former KU guard Malik Newman, who like Mykhailiuk and Graham is considered a possible second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, spoke of his strengths to basketballinsiders.com.
“I’m able to play on the ball or off the ball and still be productive,” Newman said, adding that he is best known for his scoring.
Newman was named MVP of both the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Midwest Regional.
“It definitely helped a lot, being March is one of the biggest parts of the collegiate level,” Newman said of his play in the postseason. “Performing the way I performed during March I think raised some eyebrows, woke a couple of people up and made the question that, ‘Is this the kid we are used to seeing or is it just luck?’’’
