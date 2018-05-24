KU defeats UCF in women's doubles play

KU juniors Nina Khmelnitckaia and Anastasia Rychagova earned a three-set win over UCF in the first round of the NCAA Div. I Women's Tennis Doubles Championship Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Former KU basketball player and Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason threw out the first pitch during the T-Bones home opener on May 22, 2018. Mason is promoting a charity softball game June 16 at the ballpark.
University of Kansas athletic director Sheahon Zenger was fired after seven years with the department, KU chancellor Douglas Girod announced May 21, 2018. Girod commented on the firing later Monday in Kansas City.
Former Lee's Summit North and University of Kansas football player T.J. Semke works now as a jackman for Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Napa Auto Parts Chevrolet car. Semke worked the KC Masterpiece 400 for Elliott at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2018.
Kansas Jayhawks basketball guard Devonté Graham looked up a YouTube video on wearing a graduation cap before KU's commencement on May 13, 2018. He spoke to reporters two days before in front of McCarthy Hall on KU's campus.
According to new charges filed April 10, 2018 against Adidas executive James Gatto, a mother and guardian of the two unnamed KU players are said to have benefited from illicit payments, which were made without knowledge of the university.