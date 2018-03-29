Sasha Kaun, others recall triumphant trip to San Antonio for 2008 Final Four

Sasha Kaun remembers climbing the ladder, pumping his fist and clipping a piece of the national championship net on April 7, 2008 at the Alamodome.

Kansas’ 75-68 overtime victory over Memphis came 20 years after Danny and the Miracles won the 1988 crown at Kemper Arena in Kansas City.

“It’s crazy. We won on the 20th anniversary. They cut it down to 10 years now,” former KU center Kaun said of the 2017-18 Jayhawks, who are in the hunt for the 2018 NCAA title (in the same city as 2008) — an even 10 years after the school’s last championship celebration.

“I’m really hoping we have a great two games and come out with something big at the end,” Kaun added.

It’s quite the coincidence that KU is back in the Final Four in San Antonio, the site of the finest moment of coach Bill Self’s Hall of Fame career. Of course, not receiving as much mention is the fact KU also lost a big game in the Alamodome — to VCU — in the 2011 Elite Eight.

“I know it’s kind of weird,” Kaun said, “ten years and back to the same route through Omaha (site of both opening wins over Portland State and UNLV in 2008 and site of Sweet 16 and Elite Eight wins this year) and San Antonio. It’s fun, and I’m sure Coach Self is having good déjà vu moments.”

Indeed, Self has been answering a lot of questions about his team playing the 2018 Final Four in a city near and dear to his heart. He’s led the Jayhawks to one national title and one runner-up finish (losing to Kentucky in the 2012 title game in New Orleans) in his 15 years at KU.

“I would be happy wherever it is, if our team is going there, without question,” Self said, “but the fact of the matter that it's been exactly 10 years, and my son (former KU guard, Tyler) works in San Antonio with the Spurs. There’s a lot of nice things about this. And then, of course, it brings up some great memories of ’08 by being in the building and certainly being (in San Antonio) with our team.”

His greatest memory of 2008?

“I would say Mario's three is the thing that rings home to me when I think about the championship game,” Self said.

Current Memphis Grizzlies guard Mario Chalmers drilled a three-pointer on the elevated Alamodome court with 2 seconds left, sending the Memphis game into OT.

“Of course that's the first thing that comes to mind," Self said. "But you know, when you really put it into perspective, hey, down nine (points) with under 2 (minutes) left and winning that game, or the first three possessions we had in overtime, which that was as good as we had executed all year long, and making those plays.

“There's a lot of fond memories, without question, and certainly walking off the court with my son with the net around his back, that's something that sticks out to me — those sorts of things. But just winning it. All coaches agree, I think, that the wins never feel as good as the losses feel bad, but winning that one game certainly feels probably better than all the losses added up feels bad. It's a pretty special feeling.”

Self said he thinks San Antonio is “the best” venue for the Final Four.

“There's a lot of good ones, don't get me wrong. But there's no place, I don't think, that could be the building that's so close to downtown, walking distance, and then you have the River Walk all fans can enjoy. I don't think players and coaches are going to enjoy it that much, like the fans will,” he said.

The Jayhawks ate team dinner at a restaurant on Thursday night on the River Walk near the team hotel — the Marriott Rivercenter. Thursday’s meal brought back some memories to current staff members Jeremy Case and Brennan Bechard who were KU players in 2008.

“We got here and Brennan and I said, ‘That’s the hotel we were at (in ’08). There’s the River Walk,” said Case, who now is KU’s video coordinator.

“I think you could say surreal,’’ Case added of his feelings being back in San Antonio. “As a player I didn’t notice everything. As a coach, it’s more noticeable, the magnitude of everything,” he added.

Of being back in San Antonio, Bechard, KU’s director of basketball operations, said: “Surreal would work. I don’t know what other word to use. It’s crazy to walk in the same hallways (of Alamodome), going down the same ramps. It all comes back to you. It’s very cool to be back.”

Bechard said the most vivid memory of 2008 had to be Chalmers’ game-tying shot.

“I would say the shot and everything that came with it,” Bechard said of what he remembers the most about 2008. “The celebration, gathering at the hotel with all the families after the game, how fun the plane ride was (back to Lawrence). It was so much fun.”

Some members of the 2008 team may return to San Antonio this weekend to root on the Jayhawks.

“Darnell (Jackson) is trying," Case said. "Russell (Robinson) is trying to get here. Mario said not Saturday, but most likely Monday,” Case stated. “Sherron (Collins) will be here. I’m not sure if Sasha is coming.”

Kaun can’t make it.

“My wife and I were trying to get a babysitter but couldn’t for all that time,” said Kaun, who has two children. “Next time we’ll try to make it. Hopefully we’ll be back again next year.”